TONSILS + TWEEZERS To Have Debut Production At The Old Fitz Theatre

Sharehouse Production Company, in association with The Old Fitz Theatre, will present its debut production, Tonsils + Tweezers, running from February 17 through February 27 as part of the venue’s late-night programming. Performances will take place at the Old Fitz Theatre in Woolloomooloo, with a preview scheduled for February 17.

Written by Will O’Mahony, Tonsils + Tweezers centers on a fractured friendship between two former classmates on the day of their high school reunion, following a single event that altered their relationship. The play explores masculinity, violence, and shared history through a contemporary Australian lens.

The production is directed by Lucy Rossen, marking her first professional production since completing NIDA’s Directing MFA in 2025. The cast includes Ariyan Sharma, Victor Xu, Toby Carey, and Caitlin Green. The creative team also includes dramaturg Leah Hall, lighting designer Poppy Townsend, composer Lia T, and stage manager and sound designer Matthew Phillips.

*﻿Tonsils + Tweezers* is the inaugural production from Sharehouse Production Company, a Sydney-based collective founded by Jago Field, Caleb Jamieson, Caitlin Green, and Victor Xu. The play previously received a Playwriting Australia National Script Workshop and won the 2014 BLACK SWAN Emerging Writers Group Best New Play Award.

Performances are scheduled Tuesday through Saturday at 9:15 p.m., with Sunday performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $22 plus booking fees for previews and $27.50 plus booking fees for general admission. The Old Fitz Theatre is an over-18 venue; patrons under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.