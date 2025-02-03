THREE SISTERS Comes to Theatre Works in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This March, Theatre Works will celebrate lovers of live performance by offering them a chance to experience a timeless classic reimagined for a contemporary audience. A bold new interpretation with acclaimed director Greg Carroll at the helm, Three Sisters launches the 2025 By Theatre Works programming by bringing together a 12-strong ensemble of local actors in this ambitious new interpretation. Fully utilising the scale of the Acland Street Theatre Works space, audiences can also expect an innovative and immersive set and stage concept, transforming the way they experience the venue.

First performed in 1901, Three Sisters is one of Anton Chekhov’s most celebrated plays. Taking place over three and a half years this epic tales follows the lives of four siblings after the death of their father. The youngest sister, Irina, is hopeful and idealistic but Masha, the middle sister, struggles in an unhappy marriage. The eldest, Olga, has accepted a life of responsibility and duty, while their brother Andrei’s poor decisions lead to the family’s financial ruin.

Not just accessible for the general public, this season is also included on the 2025 VCE Theatre Studies Playlist, creating a priceless opportunity for the next generation of artists and arts-makers to experience the potential and transformative qualities of some of our most notable inclusions in the theatrical canon.

“Having a play on the VCE Theatre Studies Playlist is a fantastic way to connect with the next generation of artists and audiences by bringing schools into the theatre”, adds Theatre Works Executive Director Dianne Toulson.

“This production isn’t about recreating a traditional Chekhov; it’s about making it meaningful and accessible for a new generation while reimagining it for those who are returning. We’re bridging the gap between the classics and modern theatre, offering something dynamic, thought-provoking, and uniquely Theatre Works.



I’m also very excited about the set design. I know a few little secrets about how it’s going to be staged, and I can’t wait to see how it all comes together. The Theatre Works space is such a unique venue - it’s got this incredible scale that allows us to really go big and fill the stage in ways you don’t often see. This production will take full advantage of that, and I think it’s going to leave audiences in awe.”

Playing as a part of the 2025 By Theatre Works stable of shows, this year Theatre Works will also maintain their other signature programming streams: With Theatre Works, Fresh Works, Hosted Works, and Festival Works. These streams ensure a platform for diverse voices, fresh ideas, and boundary-pushing theatre and with their two venues fully programmed, audiences can expect a year brimming with unforgettable performances, collaborative productions, and artistic excellence.

Running throughout March, Three Sisters will offer a fresh and captivating interpretation of this well-known masterpiece - making it an unmissable event for both seasoned theatregoers and newcomers alike.

Theatre Works is a vibrant hub for creative expression, fostering the development and presentation of innovative and daring performances. Committed to supporting the next generation of artists and engaging audiences with powerful storytelling, the organisation is a vital part of Australia’s cultural landscape.

Three Sisters is playing as a part of the By Theatre Works programming stream. Other By Theatre Works productions in 2025 include The Machine Stops, The Beep Test, Storked, Love and Information, and Soldier Boy.

