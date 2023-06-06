THE REST IS HISTORY: LIVE Will Embark on Australian Tour

The Rest is History: LIVE will kick off in Melbourne on Saturday 18 November, before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

Jun. 06, 2023

THE REST IS HISTORY: LIVE Will Embark on Australian Tour

Historians Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook will bring their cult podcast The Rest Is History to Australian stages for a string of live shows this November. 

The Rest is History: LIVE will kick off in Melbourne on Saturday 18 November, before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

Tour Dates

Saturday 18 November Plenary Melbourne

Tuesday 21 November Concert Hall, QPAC Brisbane

Thursday 23 November Enmore Theatre Sydney

Friday 24 November Norwood Concert Hall Adelaide

Monday 27 November Astor Theatre Perth

Tickets go on sale Thursday 8 June at 9:00 am local time from www.tegdainty.com, and fans are encouraged to purchase early.

The chart-topping podcast sees the UK’s favourite historians Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook interrogate the past and attempt to detangle the present. They question the nature of Greatness, why the West no longer has civil wars and whether Richard Nixon was more like Caligula or Claudius.

The Rest is History is the number one history podcast in Australia & New Zealand and one of the top ten most listened-to podcasts of any genre in the region, with over 3.5 million downloads in 2023 alone.  Their 250+ episodes have tackled everything from Alexander the Great to Agatha Christie, Watergate to the Wars of the Roses. Last month the podcast embarked on a three-date live UK tour, which sold out London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Now, Tom and Dominic are taking the show on the road! Catch The Rest Is History: LIVE in a city near you this November.

Along with the tour announcement comes news that Bloomsbury Trade has acquired two books in a nine-way auction from The Rest Is History.

Non-Fiction Editorial Directors Jasmine Horsey and Ariel Pakier bought UK & Commonwealth rights from Goalhanger Podcasts and Florence Dodd at WME. North American rights were pre-empted by Clive Priddle at PublicAffairs.

Set to publish on 31 October 2023, The Rest is History: History’s most curious questions, answered will serve as collection of trivia that blends Holland and Sandbrook’s trademark banter with rigorously researched deep-dives into historical moments great and small. It will explore questions like: Did the Trojan War actually happen? What was the most disastrous party in history? How did a hair appointment almost blow Churchill’s cover? Why did the Nazis believe they were descended from Atlantis?



Recommended For You