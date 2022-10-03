THE MONOLOGUE COLLECTIVE Begins at Kings Cross Theatre This Month

The Monologue Collective is a performance of ten monologues written by teenagers for teenagers to perform in the HSC Drama Performance. Stories of queer love, neurodiversity, dealing with trauma, and toxic masculinity that all written by the diverse voice of Australian youth today.

Funded by Create NSW. In Partnership with KXT, with support from PYT Fairfield, CWA NSW, and Australian Plays Transform. This performance is an outcome of The Monologue Collective a one-year writing program where teenagers develop 6-8 monologues for teenagers to perform in the HSC individual drama performance. This performance is due to tour regional NSW schools in late 2023 into 2024 and is in the process of publishing.

The Monologue Collective was created by Laneikka Denne. At seventeen, her debut play DEAD SKIN made her the youngest playwright to be published by Australian Plays Transform.

"Thousands of teenagers perform an HSC monologue every year written by an older writer reminiscing on what being a teenager felt like. The Monologue Collective puts teenagers at the forefront of telling their own stories"

- Laneikka Denne, former HSC graduate, and creator of The Monologue Collective.

The first season of the Monologue Collective will commence at Kings Cross Theatre from October 18th till the 21st.

