THE KRANSKY SISTERS Come to The Grand Electric

Shows are Friday 15 August at 6.30pm and Saturday 16 August at 3pm.

By: Jul. 29, 2025
Australia's favourite musical oddballs, The Kransky Sisters, are venturing out from the secret-laden walls of their old family home in Esk, Queensland,  bringing their wonderfully weird world to The Grand Electric for two shows only – Friday 15 August at 6.30pm and Saturday 16 August at 3pm.

Armed with their tuba, musical saw, old reed keyboard, guitar, kitchen utensils and a ratty toilet brush, these endearingly eccentric sisters play their ingenious renditions of popular tunes.

From Abba, Sia and Pink to Daft Punk, Steppenwolf and AC/DC, expect the unexpected as they serve up a deliciously captivating nutty blend of off-beat stories and re-imagined pop songs.  Assorted Nuts is a must-see for lovers of comedy, music, mischief and misfits.




