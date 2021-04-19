THE JEWISH COMEDY SHOWCASE Returns This May

The Jewish Comedy Showcase is back with a stellar line-up of the best Jewish comedians!

A "Sydney Comedy Festival must-see" with rising stars and established knockouts, this sensational showcase will be held at The Comedy Store on the 5th of May. This showcase boasts a fantastic mix of home-grown and international talent. The dynamic Ben Kochan hosts an outstanding line-up of some of the most exciting Jewish comedians in Australia. Featuring Alice Fraser, Robyn Reynolds (UK), Jamie Kirk, and headliner Mike Goldstein (US).

Our MC for the evening, Ben Kochan possesses a keen observational eye while maintaining a somewhat unhealthy commitment to being as silly as possible. He was selected as part of the prestigious Comedy Zone at the 2019 Melbourne Comedy Festival, performed stand-up at Triple J's Good Az Friday, Splendour in the Grass, and supported Tom Gleeson and Wil Anderson.

Mike Goldstein, the headline act, has established himself as a unique and refreshing young talent on the international comedy circuit. Originally from America, he's performed to sell-out crowds throughout South East Asia, South Africa and the UK. With rapid-fire jokes and a natural likeability, Mike has supported comedy heavyweights Stephen Merchant, Doug Stanhope, and Tommy Tiernan on their Australian tours.

The support acts are particularly strong this year, with award-winning comedian and writer Alice Fraser, known for her critically acclaimed solo shows and irreverent comedy. Joined by Robyn Reynolds, a hilarious British comic who earned a Best Comedy nomination for her debut at Sydney Fringe Festival, and the multi-talented Jamie Kirk, an established local comedian, producer and podcaster.

Tickets always sell out fast, so don't miss the Jewish Comedy Showcase on the 5th of May at The Comedy Store.

Tickets range from $25 - $30 and can be purchased via www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au

The Jewish Comedy Showcase will be held on Wednesday 5 May 7:30pm at The Comedy Store

This event was powered by Shalom and Matzah Productions.