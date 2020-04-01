THE COLOUR ORANGE (Original Cast Recording) is Now Available

After sell-out seasons at the Sydney Fringe, Adelaide Fringe and Sydney Comedy Festivals, Flaming Howard Productions has released "THE COLOUR ORANGE (ORIGINAL CAST RECORDING)" with music and lyrics by Oliver John Cameron and Sophia Roberts. The independent release is available internationally now on Apple Music (https://apple.co/3dLTBDO), Spotify (https://spoti.fi/3bC3qlC) and all other streaming services.

From the ashes of late-90s Australian politics, the deep-fried fish witch rises again... and again. Featuring the songs 'Jesus Wasn't Wrapped in Muslin', 'Straight Outta Ipswich', 'Dancing with the Stars', 'Hero of My Own Story' and more, "The Colour Orange" re-examines the farcical journey of one of Australia's most controversial figures.

Is One Nation's power derived from Pauline Hanson and her voters, or is it from our insatiable need for dramatic and sensational politicians that break away from the tired two-party spin-driven mould? Do we especially want politicians who are not perfect, who in fact take pride in their imperfection? As we consume her media, whether or not Hanson is voted back in, we continue to give her power.

Listen to selections from the album below:





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You