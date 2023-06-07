TEENAGE DICK Comes to the Marrick Theatre

Sydney’s Flight Path Theatre teams up with Melbourne-based Divergent Theatre Collective to present the Sydney premiere of Mike Lew’s darkly funny hit play Teenage Dick.

This hilarious contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare’s power-hungry Richard III takes audiences into the locker rooms and hallways of a fictional high school in America – where malevolence lurks in the most unexpected place.

It comes to the Flight Path Theatre in Sydney’s Inner West from 19 July to 5 August.

Meet student Richard ‘Dick’ Gloucester. He navigates his way through high school politics and love triangles.

Richard has cerebral palsy and has been bullied his entire life. Now is the winter of his discontent… he’s had enough and plans revenge. His mission: to become high school president.

As the election approaches, will he be able to outwit his classmates in his bid for presidency or will charismatic Richard fall deeper into a web of greed, manipulation and deceit?

Our hero is faced with the hardest question of all: is it better to be loved, or feared?

Teenage Dick is a hilarious and sharp-witted play about perception, disability, and the treacherous road to ascendancy. And it features a diversity-identifying team including four creative artists with a disability.

Flight Path Theatre is also proud to announce Teenage Dick as its inaugural ‘in-house’ production.

It features emerging and established performers and creatives including Dean Nash as Richard ‘Dick’ Gloucester, Holly-Jane Chole as Barbara ‘Buck’ Buckingham,

Amy Victoria Brooks as Elizabeth York, Chloe Ho as Anne Margaret, Rocco Forrester as Eddie, Gemma Dart as Clarissa Duke, along with ensemble members Keira Fairley and Thom Blake. Theatre director and disability advocate Dan Graham (Sam I Am, Before Breakfast) directs.

Production Team:

Director - Dan Graham

Assistant Director & Stage Manager - Pearl Junor

Assistant Stage Manager - Keira Fairley

Production Designer - Holly-Jane Cohle

Sound Designer - Dean Nash

Intimacy Director - Shondelle Pratt

Movement/ Choreographer - Roman Berry

Accent/ Vocal Coach – Robert Lewis



Co-Producers:

For Flight Path Theatre - Kate Bookallil & Siobhan Lawless

Divergent Theatre Collective - Roman Berry (Production Manager)

