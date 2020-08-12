Sydney Underground Film Festival Unveils First-Ever Online Program In 2020

For ten days in September, film fans will be able to stream a fully curated program of pertinent and eye-opening shorts.

Sydney's leading festival for cult and underground film, the Sydney Underground Film Festival (SUFF), is back for its 14th year from Thursday 10 September - Sunday 20 September. In 2020 the Festival will take place entirely online, offering a new opportunity for audiences all over the country to experience the glory of some of the world's most experimental, subversive and unhinged cinema, right from their own living rooms.

For ten days in September, film fans will be able to stream a fully curated program of pertinent and eye-opening shorts, widely diverse and experimental films, and - most importantly - films that will make you cry with laughter, even in this challenging time. Offering the cinematic trip you can take without leaving the country, the 2020 line-up features over 100 short films from 20 different countries.

Returning to the Festival line up are the much-loved short film sessions OZPLOIT! (a focus on Australian short films), WTF! (shorts that will mess with your head), REALITY BITES (short documentaries), LSD FACTORY (mind-melting shorts), and LOVE/SICK (date night session? - or maybe not!) alongside two all-new programs: SH!T SCARED, dedicated to new horror shorts, and LATE NIGHT CARTOONS, a session showcasing whacked-out animations for grown-ups.

Joining the program for the second year will be the TAKE48 Film Challenge, a filmmaking competition taking place for 48 hours from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 August. A huge success in 2019 with 30 films submitted and a sold-out Festival screening, this year's online festival also means that the 2020 Challenge will be open to international submissions, with SONY awarding a camera package to the best Australian short film.

The Festival goes live online at 12:01 am on 10 September, with films available to watch on-demand for the duration of the ten-day event. A single ticket for each session will be $10, with the complete online Festival pass available for $55, allowing audiences to watch the full Festival offering at any time across its duration.

14th ANNUAL SYDNEY UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL

Dates: Thursday 10 September - Sunday 20 September

Available to watch: www.suff.com.au

Tickets: $10 per session, or a complete Festival pass for $55

