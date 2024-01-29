Sydney Theatre Company Extends Season of RBG: OF MANY, ONE Due To Overwhelming Demand

Heather Mitchell reprises her role as Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Sydney Theatre Company's Sydney season of critically acclaimed RBG: Of Many, One has today been extended by a full-week of performances, due to overwhelming demand.

Heather Mitchell reprises her role as Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Suzie Miller's RBG: Of Many, One in an extensive Australian tour including seasons in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra this year, following sell-out audiences and standing ovations across its inaugural 8-week season in 2022.

This intimate, one-woman show, by Australian lawyer-turned-Olivier Award-winning playwright Suzie Miller and directed by Priscilla Jackman (White Pearl, Still Point Turning), charts the incredible achievements throughout RBG's life from the ages of 13 to 87 – from her teenage years in New York, to her historic Supreme Court nomination, fierce advocacy for reproductive rights and serving alongside Clinton, Obama and Trump – and sheds light on the woman behind the public figure.

RBG: Of Many, One will open at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House in February 2024, Canberra Theatre Centre in April followed by Arts Centre Melbourne, Brisbane's QPAC in May before returning to Sydney's Riverside Theatres in Paramatta and a Perth season at Heath Ledger Theatre in June.

New tickets for the Sydney season are on sale today via sydneytheatre.com.au.




