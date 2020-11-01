Sydney Theatre Company Announces First Five Plays of the 2021 Season

The plays are Playing Beatie Bow, Home, I’m Darling, Fun Home and The Wharf Revue: Goodnight and Good Luck.

Artistic Director Kip Williams said:

"To celebrate the exciting new creative possibilities of the theatres at The Wharf, I'm putting together a special collection of plays and I'm thrilled that the first of these is the beloved story Playing Beatie Bow - a favourite book from my own childhood. This will be a show for young and old and we're hoping that it will introduce a new generation of theatre-lovers to The Wharf. As we come home to The Wharf, I'm so excited to be telling a story set in our local area, The Rocks'. We're thrilled to welcome Wesley Enoch back to STC for the Australian premiere of Appropriate, a phenomenal piece of writing from one of the most exciting playwrights in America at the moment, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

I'm so happy to be bringing back some of the most anticipated shows of 2020 after they were heartbreakingly cancelled due to the pandemic. Home, I'm Darling is a witty and colourful take on hiding away from the world that seems more timely now than ever; Fun Home, bursting with wonderful music, is a chance for all of us to reflect on the things that really matter: our loved ones and being true to ourselves and; finally, it's wonderful to be able to remount the farewell iteration of The Wharf Revue because in times as difficult as these, laughter is more important than ever! We've all been through a lot in the past few months and the generosity of our audience and supporters has been felt and appreciated deeply by every single member of this company. We can't wait to welcome our audiences back and share this exciting new chapter in STC's history."

