Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Reveals Inaugural Choral Conducting Fellows & Emerging Composer Award Recipients

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs has announced the inaugural recipients of their new industry development initiatives. Selected from an impressive field of applicants – indicative of a wealth of home-grown music industry talent - these four next-generation Australian choral music leaders are set to embark on a unique learning journey, as part of Australia's leading choral performance company.

The inaugural Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Conducting Fellowships, created to support the next generation of Australian choral music conductors, are awarded to Ezra Hersch and Dr Michael Bradshaw – two Sydney-based music creatives, with a demonstrated passion for and commitment to the future of choral music making and performance.

In 2025, each will enjoy a uniquely immersive opportunity at the forefront of Australian classical music, working in a hands-on capacity on the presentation of four choral/orchestral productions from the Sydney Philharmonia Choirs program, with mentoring and support from leading industry figures, including key members of the Choirs' artistic team and collaborators.

The inaugural recipients of the Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Emerging Composer Awards, created to provide a world-class platform for emerging Australian composers, are Adelaide-based Kayla Hinton, and Phillip Cullen, currently studying in Helsinki, Finland; two fresh young voices making their mark on the Australian choral music scene.

In 2025, each will create a new composition for combined orchestra and chorus, to be premiered on one of the world's most iconic stages – the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, by the globally acclaimed singers of Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Chamber Singers and the Sydney Philharmonia Orchestra. Throughout the year the pair will benefit from mentoring from key members of the Choirs' artistic teamand the opportunity to workshop their ideas in live rehearsals.

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Chief Executive Officer Matthew Beale says, “I am thrilled to see these new initiatives come to fruition, and to welcome the inaugural recipients to the Sydney Philharmonia Choirs family.”

“As Australia's leading choral performance company, and one of only eight Australian performing arts companies honoured to be part of Sydney Opera House's resident company program, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs is uniquely positioned to nurture the next generation of Australian choral music creatives.

“We see these new programs as a vital investment in the future of Australian choral music and a key element of our role as an industry leader; of benefit not only to the individuals involved, but also serving to enrich the broader music eco-system,” he concludes.

Artistic & Music Director Brett Weymark OAM adds, “As Australia's largest choral organisation, we are committed to nurturing and supporting home-grown talent across all aspects of choral/ orchestral music making. Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Conducting Fellowships and Emerging Composer Awards are just the beginning of what we hope to achieve in our mission to ensure Australian voices are heard at the highest level”.

In addition to its Conducting Fellowships and Emerging Composer Awards, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs has also initiated a new industry development program in partnership with Sydney's Conservatorium of Music in 2025; providing conducting students with essential hands-on Chorus Master experience, including regular opportunities to rehearse the Choirs' virtuosic singers.

