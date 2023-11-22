Sydney Philharmonia Choirs Reveals 2024 Concert Season

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs has announced its 2024 Concert Season, promising “something for everyone” across an inspirational year of performances, presented in fresh formats across a range of city venues.

In the words of Artistic and Music Director Brett Weymark, “music is needed now, more than ever” and in his program for Sydney Philharmonia Choirs 104th Season, he has created myriad opportunities to experience its beauty and power.

From intimate a cappella performances to lively toe-tapping entertainment, epic choral concerts with full orchestra, and resplendent Baroque presentations, the Choirs' 2024 Season is filled with highlights, catering to diverse individual tastes and preferences.

Whether you're after music that is calming, restorative, uplifting, visionary, heroic or magnificent, we invite you to choose your own unique “best seat” in the house – be it a yoga mat, church pew, or theatre stall.

On crafting the Choirs' 2024 season, Weymark says, “With choral music there is over 600 years of repertoire to choose from but instinct and an inner voice tends to speak to you, telling you when to perform a particular work to remind both singers and audience of its potent and timely message”.

“The compositions by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Ethel Smyth, Sibelius, Karl Jenkins and John Peterson all in their own way speak to the current world situation. Whilst those from Fauré, Rachmaninoff and Samuel Barber respond, with their ability to nurture and console.

“A cracker concert of favourite show tunes from Rogers and Hammerstein is an opportunity for Broadway fans to indulge that guilty pleasure. Whilst others will revel in some of the greatest architectural music of all time, in a celebration of Italian Baroque.

“It's a season of contrast, programmed through the lens of now, while at the same time paying attention to recurring themes addressing the modern world and our place in it; by drawing from the great canon of musical works, those prescient compositions whose messages we should well heed today.

“At this unique time in our musical history, we are also asking more questions about representation of voices that up until now have been silenced by a lack of visibility.

“In 2024 we have paired the work of Dame Ethel Smyth, arguably one of Britain's greatest composers you've never heard of, with that of one of her musical idols; coupling her 1893 masterpiece, Mass in D, with a 200th anniversary performance of Beethoven's ‘Ode to Joy'.

“We hope you can join us on this journey traversing many different periods of musical history, bringing into the spotlight works we love, works we feel have been forgotten, and those we need to be reminded of if we are to survive as one on this planet,” Weymark concludes.

Take a tour of Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' 2024 Season below or head straight to sydneyphilharmonia.com.au/concerts/2024season/ for full details and to book your tickets. All concerts are now on sale, and we recommend getting in fast before your preferred seats sell out.

Of course, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs isn't all about watching and listening! For those who might prefer a position onstage rather than off, the Choirs offer a range of opportunities to perform as part of their program, including a once-in-a-lifetime chance to share the limelight with ARIA Award winner Katie Noonan and the members of AVÉ, singing for peace at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall as part of ChorusOz 2024. Find out more and sign up at sydneyphilharmonia.com.au/chorusoz2024rego/.