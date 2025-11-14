Sydney Opera House Appoints Harry Prouse as Head of Contemporary Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sydney Opera House has announced the appointment of Harry Prouse to its artistic leadership team as Head of Contemporary Performance, leading the next chapter of imaginative programming inspired by the best of contemporary culture.

Established in 2017, the Opera House's Contemporary Performance program showcases unmissable artists, performers and directors from Australia and around the world and offers audiences entertainment across theatre, musical theatre, circus, cabaret, dance and comedy.

Prouse's appointment follows four years of senior producing roles at the Opera House, where he's led the delivery of cornerstone programming including Amadeus starring Michael Sheen in the Opera House's 50th anniversary celebrations, the return of crowd-favourites Penn & Teller and the world premiere of cabaret, variety and music sensation GATSBY at the Green Light.

His previous production experience includes commercial theatre seasons for Kay & McLean Productions and Tinderbox Productions, plus roles across touring, audience development, venue management, marketing and licensing in organisations including Music Theatre International, The LUME – Grande Experiences and fortyfivedownstairs. Early in his career, Prouse produced Little BIGSOUND in partnership with QMusic, and 4 Walls Festival.

He takes a leadership role in Sydney Opera House Presents, the internal curatorial team led by Brenna Hobson (Director, Programming) and will work alongside other programming heads Chip Rolley (Talks & Ideas), Ben Marshall (Contemporary Music), Tamara Harrison (Children, Families & Creative Learning), Michael Hutchings (First Nations) and Stuart Buchanan (Screen).

Sydney Opera House Director, Programming Brenna Hobson, said: “I'm thrilled to appoint Harry Prouse to the role of Head of Contemporary Performance. Harry was a clear stand-out in a very strong field. His flair for programming, as well as his commercial nous and passion for developing artists and producers, make him a huge asset to the Sydney Opera House and the sector."



Harry Prouse said: “I've been fortunate to witness first-hand the power of the Opera House's curatorial arm in delivering unforgettable live performance. It's an honour to shape the next chapter of our Contemporary Performance programming, and I look forward to collaborating with artists, companies and commercial producers both here at home and around the world to present a program that is vibrant, compelling and, most importantly, entertaining."

Prouse holds a Masters of Arts (Arts Management) from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, and a Bachelor of Arts from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. His appointment is effective immediately, and fills the role vacated by Ebony Bott who recently departed the Opera House to take up the position of Artistic Director at Brisbane Festival.