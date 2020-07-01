Sydney International Piano Competition Announces THE SYDNEY PIANO MARATHON

The Sydney International Piano Competition (The Sydney) will present a special 60+ hour digital event, The Sydney Piano Marathon, from July 23 to 26, broadcasting footage from its 2016 event and offering viewers the opportunity to see some of the world's most talented young musicians from the comfort of their own homes.

The Sydney 2016 saw 32 pianists selected from around the world compete in three stages. The preliminary stage consisted of two solo recitals, with 12 competitors selected to move into the semi final stage where they performed a 65 minute solo recital and a chamber music recital. The six chosen to compete in the final stage performed two full length concertos with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

The free webcast, featuring every competitor and every round of the 2016 competition, will run over what would have been the Finals weekend of The Sydney 2020 and use this opportunity to celebrate the currently dormant live performance industry.

In addition, there will be specially created new content from some of the competition's 2016 laureates, competitors chosen to compete in the 2020, and other friends and supporters of The Sydney.

The Sydney, a significant international event which takes place every four years, was to be held from 8 to 25 July and has been rescheduled to 23 June to 10 July 2021.

Chief Executive Marcus Barker said, "We're excited to celebrate the 2016 musicians again, not only those like Andrey Gugnin, Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev, Moye Chen, Kenny Broberg, Oxana Shevchenko and Jianing Kong who took the top prizes, but re-visit the brilliant performances by all the competitors that year. This is the time our audience and competitors would have been in the midst of our thrilling Final rounds of the 2020 competition, and though we can't be together physically right now, we're looking forward to bringing everyone together online to re-experience our last competition."

The webstream will commence on Thursday 23 July at 7:30pm and continue to Sunday 26 July until approximately 2:00pm AEST, and can be accessed on The Sydney's website. The webstream is free to view, though tax-deductible donations will be able to be made to support The Sydney.

