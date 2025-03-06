Sydney Film Festival Sets Dates for 2025 Edition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 72nd Sydney Film Festival (SFF) will take place from Wednesday 4 June to Sunday 15 June 2025, bringing 12 days and nights of the best in global cinema to Sydney’s silver screens.

From world premieres and exclusive screenings to red carpet events and filmmaker Q&As, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable celebration of storytelling through film.

“As we look ahead to the 72nd Sydney Film Festival, we are thrilled to once again offer dynamic big screen experiences that showcase the very best in contemporary cinema, both from Australia and across the globe,” said SFF Festival Director Nashen Moodley. “Our aim is to present films that captivate, inspire, and resonate deeply with audiences here in Sydney. We can’t wait to share our city’s biggest annual celebration of cinema, filled with bold stories and exceptional filmmaking.”

Festival-goers can expect glamorous premieres, insightful conversations with filmmakers, exclusive parties, and a rich selection of public programs, enhancing the Festival experience beyond the cinema.

The first titles for the 72nd Sydney Film Festival will be announced in April 2025, with the full program set to be unveiled on Wednesday 7 May 2025.

The Festival will be held across Greater Sydney at iconic venues including the State Theatre, Event Cinemas George Street, Dendy Cinemas Newtown, The Ritz Randwick, Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace Cremorne, Palace Cinemas Central and Norton Street, the Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Town Hall, and more, including SFFTV in Martin Place.

ABOUT SYDNEY FILM FESTIVAL

The Sydney Film Festival is one of the world’s longest-running and most prestigious film festivals. The 72nd edition, taking place from 4 to 15 June 2025, will showcase the very best in contemporary cinema and offer audiences the chance to experience premieres, red carpet events, and exciting special programs across Sydney.

The Festival is supported by the NSW Government through Screen NSW and Destination NSW, the Federal Government through Screen Australia, and the City of Sydney.

