Sydney Festival, RENT, and THE MERRY WIDOW Will Go On As Scheduled Despite Tightened Restrictions

Several production in the Sydney area are in limbo due to tightened COVID-19 restrictions in the region after 18 new locally acquired cases were recorded this week, The Guardian reports.

Sydney festival, Rent and The Merry Widow are all set to open in Sydney in the next seven days. New restrictions in the greater Sydney area reduce outdoor gatherings to 30 people, but there were no announcements made about indoor cultural events.

Sydney Opera House's production of Rent is currently set to open on 2 January, with 75% capacity of the Drama Theatre. Masks are not mandatory but are "strongly recommended."

In addition, Opera Australia's production of The Merry Widow is set to open at the Joan Sutherland Theatre on 5 January, also at 75% capacity.

According to the company's artistic director, Lyndon Terracini, with The Merry Widow, Opera Australia "will be the only opera company in the world performing to a live audience."

Sydney festival is also set to open on 6 January, at the outdoor Headland stage. The festival has exemptions from health orders because it is being held at an outdoor venue with socially distanced seats.

Other shows that are currently continuing as scheduled include Disney's Frozen, Pippin, Magic Mike Live, and My Brilliant Career. All are playing to a maximum of 75% capacity and masks are mandatory at all shows except Magic Mike, at which food and drinks are served.

