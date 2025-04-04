Sydney Comedy Festival Lineup Revealed at Riverside Theatres Parramatta

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This April, Riverside Theatres and Sydney Comedy Festival are bringing the laughs out west, showcasing six extraordinary events that highlight the best in local and international comedy. From the award-winning bold & besharam (shameless) line-up of Indian & South Asian Australian comedians in Brown Women Comedy, to the razor-sharp political satire Gladys – A Musical Affair, to the comedic brilliance of Malaysian and Venezuelan stars in Malaysian Comedy All-Stars and Ivan Aristeguieta: All Bangers, No Mash!, to the outrageous, fairytale-inspired burlesque of Swamplesque and the chaotic, furniture-assembling mayhem of IKEA WARS, there’s something for every comedy lover.

Featuring Daizy Maan, Kru Harale, Niv Prakasham & Ramya Ramapriya, Brown Women Comedy turns family expectations & life into comedy gold. With over 3,000 people attending in 2024 and sold-out shows across Melbourne, Sydney & Adelaide, audiences won’t want to miss this one at Riverside Theatres from the 22nd to 25th April.

Political satire at its finest, Gladys – A Musical Affair is back for one-night-only on the 24th April after a sold-out premiere at Sydney Fringe. A crack team of multi-instrumentalists and comedians take you through Gladys Berejiklian’s early life and her flawless leadership through two disasters – until her biggest disaster, “Dodgy” Daryl from Wagga Wagga. With music and lyrics by ABC Radio’s Nick Rheinberger, Tia Wilson returns as Gladys in several colourful blazers. It’s got big rock numbers, epic ballads, Armenian matchmaking, tap dancing, and even more musical press conferences.

In one chaotic hour of comic mayhem on the 9th May, critically acclaimed cult hit of the Adelaide Fringe IKEA WARS takes over Riverside’s Lennox Theatre with the ultimate flat-pack race of home improvement indignity: building IKEA furniture. Join the competitors, as they battle it out to be crowned the Champion of Sweden!

Adding a twisted fairytale delight to the lineup, Swamplesque storms into Riverside Theatres on the 10th May. After taking Australia by storm and smashing box office records at Edinburgh Fringe in 2024, everyone’s favourite ogre-inspired burlesque and drag parody returns for a final Sydney season. This award-winning, critically acclaimed show from Far Far Away offers audiences a smorgasbord of performance styles. “Outrageously fun” (Adelaide Advertiser), Swamplesque promises a night filled with laughter, surprises and a touche of risqué.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Comedy All-Stars brings together three of Malaysia’s finest stand-up comedians – Kavin Jay, Andrew Netto, and Mad Sabah – for an unmissable night of international hilarity from the 8th to 10th May. Known for their trenchant observations, cultural insights, and quick wit, this powerhouse trio has performed on global stages, delivering side-splitting comedy that transcends borders.

Rounding out the epic festival lineup at Riverside Theatres on the 10th May, award-winning Venezuelan comedian Ivan Aristeguieta serves up his signature blend of high-energy stand-up in All Bangers, No Mash!. A favourite on the Australian comedy circuit, Ivan has captivated audiences worldwide with his hilarious takes on cultural differences, food, and life as a migrant.

2025 marks the biggest festival ever for Sydney Comedy Festival, celebrating its 20th anniversary by bringing more shows to Sydney stages, partnering with more venues, and giving audiences even more chances to see the best national and international comedy artists.

