Short+Sweet Sydney Appoints Ali Bendall as New Festival Director

Short+Sweet Sydney has announced the appointment of Ali Bendall as its new Festival Director for the 2025 edition of 'the world's biggest little theatre festival'.

Ali, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in musical theatre,

directing and producing brings a dynamic and innovative vision to this annual all-Australian success story.

With a BA Hons in Musical Theatre from ArtsEd, London, her career has spanned London, Europe, Singapore and Australia. Since relocating to Sydney six years ago, she has become a respected figure in the local performing arts community. Her recent performance in the acclaimed "Seeds in Your Pocket" at Wollongong and Sydney Short+Sweet festivals led to an invitation to participate in the Short+Sweet festival in Hollywood. While in LA, Bendall earned a scholarship for the Intensive Acting Workshop at Stella Adler, further enhancing her artistic skills.

Mark Cleary, Short+Sweet founder and international artistic director, praised the appointment: "Ali's diverse background and passion for the arts make her the perfect choice to lead the Sydney festival into its biggest year yet. Her vision and dedication promise to bring fresh energy and exciting new perspectives to Short+Sweet, ensuring continued growth and success."

Under Bendall's leadership, the 2025 Festival – which opens February 3 in the Turner Theatre, Ultimo - will introduce several thrilling new additions to its established lineup:

Week 5 (Mar 3): LGBTQI+ Community Focus (Pride warm-up)

Week 6 (Mar 10): Youth Programme, spotlighting future writers and creatives

Week 7 (Mar 17): Deadly - Showcasing Indigenous stories and artists

Week 9 (Mar 31): Cabaret Week featuring singers, dancers, and multidisciplinary performers

The festival will culminate in two weeks of semi-finals and the Gala Finals in April-May.

"I'm honored to join the Short+Sweet family and excited to build on its legacy of nurturing new talent and diverse voices," said Bendall.

"Our 2025 program reflects our commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and the vibrant future of Australian theatre."

Short+Sweet Sydney invites the arts community and theatre enthusiasts to welcome Ali Bendall and join us for what promises to be an extraordinary season of creativity and performance.

