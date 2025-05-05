Short+Sweet Cabaret Set For This Week in Sydney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Short+Sweet Sydney â€“ the world's largest short play festival will continue this week Fri 9 to Sun 11 May with an all-singing, dancing bite-sized selection of tasty treats! Â

Headlining the seven short piece line-up in Short+Sweet Cabaret is Burlesque star Turquoise Delite with her sassy, elegant dose of naughtiness and playful mischief: Peacock Delite. She's fabulous, glamorous and utterly irresistible. With a modern edge, that is both cheeky comedy and classical elegance (with a touch of nerdy tease!), Turquoise is both divine and decadentâ€¦ and this ten-minute taster will just hit the spot!

Following right up is Modern Dating: the Musical, co-written by Naomi Singer and Yvonne Bocman and starring NIDA and Brent Street graduates Yvonne with Alex Gonzalez. Two women in their 20s navigate chaos, confusion and comedy in the Sydney dating scene. From awkward encounters to unexpected heartbreaks, this delightful musical morsel explores the highs and lows of looking for love in a swipe-right world! Modern Dating in Sydney has never been so chaotic!

Also on the card are:

â€¢Â Â Â Here I am, a dance piece devised by Joy Roberts, performed by Tiang Lim & Amy Tam; Â



â€¢Â Â Â The Five Stages of LovingÂ Â Â written and performed by Liz Newmann;



â€¢Â Â Â ResurrectionÂ Â Â - written & Performed by Singer / Songwriter Frederic ClaudelÂ Â Â Â



â€¢Â Â Â Tinderella - written and performed by Melissa Myles; and



â€¢Â Â Â Elle Virus starring SharyneÂ Â Â



Short+Sweet Cabaret Takes place Fri 9, Sat 10 and Sun 11 May at 7pm.



Short+Sweet Theatre culminates next week with the highly anticipated Gala Finals (Fri 16 and Sat May 17 at 7pm), preceded by a week of Short+Sweet Film on Mon 12, Tue, 13 and Wed 14 May (various times). All performances take place at Turner Hall, 19 Mary Ann Street, Ultimo, (near Harris St corner)

Comments