Shopfront Arts Co-Op Presents TO MY YOUNGER SELF

This October, Shopfront Arts co-op. will reopen their doors to welcome audiences to their newly redesigned home as they present To My Younger Self, directed by Mallory Sedger, on stage from 15th to 18th October, and streamed live via Facebook.

As Sydney's only youth-led arts co-operative, Shopfront invites Young People to pitch their ideas for performance works to their membership, which is made up of over 4500 Young Artists aged 8 - 26 across Sydney. From these pitches the members vote on the works that will make it to the stage. The young artist is given dramaturgical support, an industry mentor, residency space and a season to present their work. To My Younger Self is one such work.

Each day the world around us changes, one day to the next can look so different and it is a common thought - given the opportunity what would I tell my younger self? Carefully written using actual letters written by members of the public, audiences will be taken on a journey as the letters of strangers to their past selves, and we jump headfirst into a whirlpool of memories and the innocence of youth.

Shopfront Arts is for Young People, by Young People. Co-led by powerhouses Daniel Potter and Natalie Rose, Shopfront make Young People's voices heard. With big plans for the future, and recent state of the art renovations, it is a space where Young People come together to express themselves.

On their grounds, Young People are able to access workshops, events, development space, recording studios, film equipment and mentorship. Outside of their space, Shopfront's 25-year strong outreach program is delivered in community. This unique program merges social work and artistic practice to create change and transformation for at-risk Young People.

"Shopfront provides young and emerging artists unprecedented access to the arts. By teaming practicing professional artists with our young members we ensure there is an organic exchange. Our young members are equal collaborators in the room and are the drivers of all we create. We are passionate about our future artists and committed to creating a vibrant arts sector. "- Daniel Potter and Natalie Rose

