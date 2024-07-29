SWAN LAKE ON ICE Returns to Australia in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With Tchaikovsky's glorious music, exhilarating new choreography from leading ice director Tony Mercer, and dazzling costumes, this innovative portrayal of the classic love story will take your breath away when the Imperial Ice Stars return to Australia to perform SWAN LAKE ON ICE exclusively at The Coliseum at Rooty Hill from 8 January 2025.



The 23 Olympic, World, European and National Championship level skaters, who between them hold more than 250 competition medals, take contemporary ice dance to a new level with their daring and graceful feats – some of which are so complex they haven't yet been named – performed in the intimate setting of a frozen theatre stage.



Their previous four world tours (Sleeping Beauty on Ice, Swan Lake on Ice, Cinderella on Ice, Nutcracker on Ice) have earned the Imperial Ice Stars an unrivalled reputation for pushing the boundaries of ice dance with their skill and athleticism, their creative and powerful storytelling, their sumptuous sets, spectacular special effects and opulent costumes.

The award-winning Imperial Ice Stars have won five-star praise from audiences and critics alike and performed at some of the world's most prestigious venues – the London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall, Singapore's Esplanade Theatre, Montreal's Place des Arts and Cape Town's Artscape.

