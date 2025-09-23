SNALS AND ROCKS to Return to Sydney Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Co-directors Astra Milne and Miah Tito-Barratt will present the return of Snail And Rocks for Sydney Fringe, with their last show playing at 2:00pm on the 27th of September at The Emerging Artist Sharehouse in Erskineville Town Hall. Mentored by Monkey Baa Artistic Director Eva Di Cesare, this heartfelt and whimsical play teaches why you shouldn't try to be perfect.

Written by Astra Milne, this fresh new work for children follows a snail who sets out to become human, and a human called Rocks who sets out to become a forest gremlin. After making a deal with a mysterious entity, they get their wish. But the only catch? They have to be perfect, otherwise the world falls apart.

Snail And Rocks creates a vividly enchanting world that allows children and parents alike to become engrossed in a story about friendship, belonging, and letting yourself not be perfect.

Co-directors Astra Milne and Miah Tito-Barratt are award-winning theatre makers who value thoughtful, meaningful, and high-quality work for children. This work was developed and premiered as part of Shopfront Arts Co-Op's Members Show Program in 2024 and supported through their Open Shop Program in 2025. Shopfront Arts Co-op is a leader of youth arts and is dedicated to the artistry of Young People.