SLAUGHTERHOUSE Comes to Belvoir Street Theatre

At only 25 years old Anchuli Felicia King has already had her work produced in London, New York and Melbourne. This October, the Thai-Australian artist makes her Sydney debut downstairs at Belvoir's 25A. For the premiere of her new play Slaughterhouse, King will not only be working as a playwright but also as the Video and Sound Designer.

"I'm getting back to my roots as a multidisciplinary artist" says playwright and designer Anchuli Felicia King. "Benita and I have collaborated on a number of projects where we have blurred the boundaries of different media and disciplines, in close collaboration with each other. As a play that centers on conflicting narratives and voices, it feels so right to tell Slaughterhouse through different mediums"

After an act of horrific violence at an ethical eating startup, five witnesses are brought in to tell their version of events. It's Rashomon in Silicon Valley, and its team are about to cross the Atlantic for the world premiere.

After growing up mostly in Australia, King moved to New York to pursue her MFA at Columbia University where she met Australian Director Benita de Wit. After developing the play together in New York, they decided to bring it back home to de Wit's hometown Sydney.

"This play features Chinese-Australian and Indigenous-Australian characters so it's only right for it to premiere here" says director Benita de Wit. "We're telling the story of a scandal at a tech company through a digital design that includes multiple live video feeds, screens and projectors. The audience will be both watching a story unfold and getting a glimpse at the underside, seeing how people manufacture digital narratives in a cut-throat tech industry. Felicia is an artist who works seamlessly across many mediums, so she can relay this story through text, sound and video in a really exciting way"

The play is directed by Benita de Wit (Razorhurst: The Hayes, Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell: New York City Center), has video design, sound design and play text by Anchuli Felicia King (White Pearl: STC and Royal Court, Golden Shield: MTC), production design by Brendan de la Hay (The Original Grease, Grey Gardens, Man of La Mancha: Squbbalogic) and lighting design by Phoebe Pilcher (Wink: KXT, Cool Pool Party: Bondi Pavilion)

The diverse young cast features Brooke Rayner (Puffs The Play), Stephanie Somerville (A Little Piece of Ash, Macbeth: Bell Shakespeare), Tom Matthews (Van De Maar Papers), Romy Bartz (The Moors, White Collar Blue) and Adam Marks (Puffs The Play).

What: Slaughterhouse By Anchuli Felicia King

Venue: Belvoir Street Theatre

Dates: October 16-November 2nd 2019

Times: 7:45pm (6:45 on Tuesday/Wednesday, 5:15 on Sunday)

Bookings: https://belvoir.com.au/25a/slaughterhouse/





