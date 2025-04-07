SKANK SINATRA Will Headline Qtopia Sydney

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Twice crowned Best Cabaret at Adelaide Fringe, nominated for Best Musical Theatre and Cabaret at Sydney Fringe, and with sold-out award-winning performances spanning Australia and Europe, the unstoppable Skank Sinatra storms into Qtopia Sydney from the 10th to 15th of June, armed with powerhouse live vocals, sky-high glamour and a sizzling reinvention of Sinatra like you’ve never heard before.

With razor-sharp wit, jaw-dropping costumes and a stage presence as bold as her name, Skank Sinatra whisks audiences on a whirlwind journey – from the smoky jazz clubs of New York to the underground cabarets of Berlin, the flamboyant streets of Sydney to the wild savannas of South Africa.

“As a queer artist who went to drama school, I’m always playing with the intersection of cabaret, drag and theatre” says creator and performer Jens Radda. “This show is where it all collides – my South African roots, my Danish heritage, my drag queen identity – woven into one glamorous, global persona”.

Skank Sinatra is the official headliner of Qtopia’s Pride Fest, running throughout the month of June, in its second year of programming.

Qtopia’s Artistic Director, Carly Fisher, said “Sharp, glamorous, and full of heart, there is a reason that everyone on the fringe scene is talking about Skank Sinatra! I first saw the show last year in Adelaide and instantly knew that we had to find a perfect opportunity to bring the show to Qtopia Sydney. We are extremely proud that Skank Sinatra is a Headliner for Pride Fest 2025 – this show is the perfect night out for any music lover. A one-of-a-kind performer!”.

Prepare for a night of big-band bangers, rhinestone-studded revelry and vocal fireworks that will leave you breathless.

