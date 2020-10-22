SHOWQUEEN Returns with Star-Studded November Line-up

After sellout shows across September and October, Showqueen returns for the last time in 2020, with our most star-studded line-up yet.

Cabaret superstar Tim Draxl kicks off November on Sunday 1st, in an evening of his most loved material. He is joined by musical director Daniel Edmonds, and special guests

Elenoa Rokobaro (Caroline or Change), Declan Egan (Jersey Boys West End), and Erin Clare (Heathers, 9 to 5).

We are thrilled to welcome the legendary Geraldine Turner to the Showqueen stage on Sunday 8 November, the star of some of Australia's greatest musicals,

including Chicago, Into the Woods, A Little Night Music and Anything Goes. She will be accompanied by Michael Tyack, plus special guests Keane Fletcher (10 Tenors), Daniel Assetta (West Side Story) and Naomi Livingston (Les Miserables).

On Sunday 15 November, we are joined by one of our most accomplished actors, the incomparable Ursula Yovich. Most recently seen in Barbara and The Camp Dogs in

a sell-out run at Belvoir, Ursula will be accompanied by Andrew Worboys. Joining her will be Lena Cruz (Priscilla, The Wharf Revue) and Pippa Grandison (Muriel's Wedding, Wicked).

Finally, Sunday 22 November sees the return of Helpmann Award winning Michael Griffiths. Michael has toured the world in his one man shows and returns to Showqueen where it all began. Expect Madonna, Kylie, Cole Porter and Peter Allen. Michael will be joined by musical director Steven Kreamer, and guests Chloe Zuel (SIX, West Side Story), Rob Mallett (Les Mis, Singing in the Rain) and the fabulous Margi de Ferranti.

Beginning in 2008, Trevor Ashley created Showqueen as a way to showcase the plethora of talent in cabaret and musical theatre. Over the years we have seen everyone from iOTA to Paul Capsis, Alison Jiear to Genevieve Lemon and literally hundreds of Australian cabaret artists. Now, after the arts has been decimated due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to support local talent.

"I am so thrilled to be able to bring Showqueen back at a time when we all need to see some live performances - I've missed seeing my favourite artists and it's time we went back to a venue - safely - to create magic in a room again!" says Trevor

Tickets are limited to 150 socially distanced patrons and available in 2, 4, 6 and 8 allocations.

Tickets: www.showqueen.com.au

Venue: Paddo RSL Showroom, 220 Oxford St Paddington

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You