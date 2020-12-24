SELBY & FRIENDS Announces 2021 Season

Kathryn Selby and her magnificent 'friends' are back for live, on-stage concerts in 2021!

It's all about piano trios, from Schubert to Ross Edwards , Fanny and Felix Mendelssohn , Granados, Shostakovich, Bloch, Ravel and much more.

Her ensemble cast of some of Australia's finest chamber musicians rode the waves of Covid-challenged music-making in 2020 - presenting some of the finest on-line concerts seen world-wide.

In 2021 - with audiences ravenous for live performances, her 5 touring concert programs - under continued strict health and safety protocols - will each travel to six centres nationally, including Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and two centres in NSW - Turramurra and the Southern Highlands.

Full information and bookings at www.selbyandfriends.com.au

In Kathryn Selby's own words: "We are excited to return to our concert venues around Australia in 2021 and share with you once again, in person, our love of music and its immense ability to excite, heal, cheer, and inspire. It is a season brimming with variety, complete with compelling works by beloved masters and those whose works deserve wider recognition - all presented by some of Australia's finest chamber musicians. Whilst we have all recently faced an extremely difficult series of hurdles, Selby & Friends' focus now is to continue to bring you memorable musical experiences, to foster emerging talents and to support our artists and our arts community as much as we can. In this, our 15th Season, please join with us in moving forward as I warmly welcome you back to live Selby & Friends concerts in 2021."