SBW Stables Theatre Announces Temporary Closure

With great sadness, Declan, Karen, and the Board of Griffin Theatre Company are today announcing the temporary closure of the SBW Stables Theatre.

The following statement has been released:

Even if we reduced our capacity, it's hard for an audience in our tiny theatre to maintain the recommended 1.5 metre distance from one another (or, for that matter, from the actors). It's important we play our role in encouraging social distancing and #FlatteningTheCurve.

For Griffin, this means cancelling the remaining performances of David Williamson's Family Values in Parramatta and Geelong, as well as Batch Festival 2020, and our upcoming season of Matthew Whittet's Kindness. Australian Theatre for Young People's CUSP, currently playing at the Stables, will also close today (ie. no performance tonight).

Two small rays of light:

- Debra Oswald's Is There Something Wrong With That Lady? will be rescheduled to later in the year. Griffin will contact ticket buyers in due course.

- Though Batch Festival is cancelled, we will be working with some of the artists to adapt their shows to online formats. Watch this space!

We will continue operating as a skeleton staff at our home of 13 Craigend Street, with the rest of our team working from home. Office and Box Office hours are now 11am to 4pm, Monday - Friday.

Refunds & Ticket Exchanges

This is a difficult time for Griffin, but it cannot compare to the experience of so many freelance artists and casual employees working in the arts industry-who are waking up every morning to see their year's income evaporate.

For this reason, Griffin will still provide financial support to contracted individuals wherever possible-this will include the actors, directors, stage managers and designers employed on cancelled shows.

Our casual Box Office, Bar, and Front of House staff will continue to be paid though this period, with some creative adjustments to their responsibilities (sorry in advance to whoever has to deal with the Tupperware up the back of the office fridge...)

We know this is the right thing to do, but as a tiny company it will put us under serious financial strain. We ask that if you already have a ticket to CUSP, Kindness or a Batch Festival show, please consider converting your ticket price to a tax deductible donation, with receipt provided. If you can afford to do this, your ticket will go towards supporting someone's livelihood in an uncertain time. Please click on the relevant link below to access your show's ticket options:

CUSP Ticket Options

BATCH FESTIVAL Ticket Options

KINDNESS Ticket Options

Thank you for your understanding. We can't wait to see you at the Stables again soon.

Much love,

Declan and Karen x





