Roger Bart Will Join Australian Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE

Roger Bart, who originated the role of Doc Brown in the Broadway adaptation of Back to the Future, will now be coming back to the role. He joins the Australian cast of the musical, which will be coming to the Sydney Lyric this coming September.

Other cast members include Ashleigh Rubenach, Emma Feliciano, Jay Johns, Isabella Roberts, Troy Sussman, Thomas McGuane, Javon Smith, Anton Berezin, Jacob Steen, Sienna Embrey, Alexandra Cashmere, Celine Cleveland, Jack Coyne, Kara Sims, Ethan Jones, Tay Grant, Davy Harris, Joshua Spiniello, Emily Wood, Bronson Pfeiler, Charlotte Page, and Dwayne Mitchell.

The role of Marty McFly has yet to be announced. For more information about the cast, click here.

About Roger Bart

Roger Bart is perhaps best known in the theatre for originating the role of 'Carmen Ghia' in Mel Brooks' Broadway musical, The Producers, for which he received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations. He recreated this memorable character for Universal's film adaptation of the musical.

In addition to his Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations for his role in The Producers, Bart also won the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for his performance as "Snoopy" in the revival of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. He also starred in the musical, Young Frankenstein, originating the title character, "Dr. Frederick Frankenstein," Based on the smash hit 1974 film, Young Frankenstein which paired him again with his Producers' creator, Mel Brooks. His other notable stage appearances include Disaster! (Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination), The Frogs, Triumph Of Love, King David, and Big River. He was last seen on stage as "Hades," in the New York Shakespeare Festival/Public Theatre production of Hercules, revisiting the piece that he first brought life to as the singing voice of "Young Hercules" in Disney's animated feature film singing the Oscar nominated song Go The Distance.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

