Riverside Theatres Presents TRUTH TO POWER CAFE

From 11th to 13th March, Riverside Theatres will present the Sydney premiere of Jeremy Goldstein's world-renowned Truth to Power Café, a unique theatrical experience reflecting on loss, hope and resistance.

This internationally acclaimed performance event brings a group of everyday people to the stage to answer the question "Who has power over you and what do you want to say to them?

Inspired by the political and philosophical beliefs of Nobel prize-winning playwright Harold Pinter and his Hackney Gang, Goldstein invites participants of all ages, beliefs and backgrounds to take part and respond to the question before a live audience in a profoundly moving and cathartic group experience.

Part theatrical performance, part memoir, part activism, each performance mirrors the passions, interests, and concerns of local communities. Participants are invited to step into their own power and speak passionately from their lived experience, about something important to them that they believe should be important to all of us.

Some of the participants have never been on a stage before, and some of these stories are being heard for the first time. Through Truth to Power Café, over 350 participants worldwide have shared stories of mental health, determination, personal memoirs, pungent testimonies and more.

Appearing along side a diverse line up of 24 voices over 3 nights, are Aboriginal Drag Performer-Artist Nana Miss Koori and legendary Kate Rowe who was among the 53 people to be arrested at the first Mardi Gras.

Jeremy said "Truth to Power Café is conceived as a love letter to the memory of my father Mick Goldstein and his friends of sixty years Henry Woolf and Harold Pinter. It's a call to self-expression, and an opportunity to name what might be unconscious or tough to acknowledge, whilst challenging ideas of who can take to the stage and have a voice in the process. After performing the show in six countries and four languages, I'm thrilled to open a new world tour in Sydney, the city I grew up in"

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue, please check the website for up to date COVID safe practices, ticket information and refund policies.

Tickets: Adults $39 Concession $35, 30 & Under $31, 18 & Under $27

Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fee $4.60.

Bookings via riversideparramatta.com.au, phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office from 1 hour prior to performance.