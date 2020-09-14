Riverside Theatres Presents Spot On Children's Festival 2020

The four-day festival runs from Tuesday 29th September to Friday 2nd October.

This September, Riverside Theatres Parramatta will throw open its doors to welcome back physical audiences to the theatre, when it hosts Spot On Children's Festival 2020.

Back for its ninth year, the four-day festival runs from Tuesday 29th September to Friday 2nd October and features a fun filled, imaginatively hilarious and jam-packed line up. For the first time in 2020, Spot On will feature a mix of live in-person shows and live streamed shows, opening the Festival up to a national audience for the first time, and allowing families to choose how they join in the fun.

Spot on Children's Festival 2020 promises to be anything but boring. The line-up hitting the live stages includes The Beanies, The Box Show, Tiptoe Giants, Avocado Smash, Dr Audio Yo, and The Ridiculously Entertaining Adventures of Kiki and Pascal.

The afternoon activities take a hands-on approach with workshops featuring members of The Beanies, The Box Show and Avocado Smash, plus free streams daily via YouTube offering painting, story time, Auslan songs and more.

Riverside Theatres Director Robert Love AM said, "As one of our favourite events, I am delighted that our first opportunity to open our doors to audiences is for our annual Spot on Children's Festival. That we can also provide the choice for people to see it digitally - well what could be more 'spot on' than that?"

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue, please check the website for up to date COVID safe practices, ticket information and refund policies.

What: Spot on Children's Festival

When: Tuesday 29th September - Friday 2nd October

Where: https://riversideparramatta.com.au

Tickets: Live Shows- $20, Members $18, Workshop - $20, Members $18, Show + Workshop $35, Members $31 Digital Shows $5

Tickets are on sale now via riversideparramatta.com.au

