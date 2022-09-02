Riverside Theatre's National Theatre of Parramatta presents the Australian Premiere of CHOIR BOY

Riverside Theatres has today announced National Theatre of Parramatta's Australian premiere season of Choir Boy, by the Academy AwardÂ® winning writer of Moonlight, Tarell Alvin McCraney. The production will premiere at Parramatta's Riverside Theatres in association with Sydney WorldPride from 14 February 2023, before embarking on a national tour.

Choir Boy is a Tony AwardÂ® winning play - threaded throughout with soul-stirring a cappella gospel hymns. It is a moving story of sexuality, race, hope, gospel music, and a young gay man finding his voice. The play premiered in 2012 at London's Royal Court Theatre, before seasons across the USA and a successful Broadway production. Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta will bring this important story to the Australian stage with this all-new production, co-directed by Dino Dimitriadis (Cleansed, Lady Tabouli, Angels in America) and Zindzi Okenyo (Orange Thrower, seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner, and The Death of a Salesman).

National Theatre of Parramatta Executive Producer, Joanne Kee said "We are so pleased to be able to announce Choir Boy, which builds on our earlier work including the critically-acclaimed and highly successful productions of Guards at the Taj, and White Pearl."

"In addition, we are immensely proud to also announce the establishment of a brand-new mentorship opportunity for four emerging BIPOC playwrights, who will work closely with Oscar-winning writer, Tarell Alvin McCraney as their lead mentor".

Craig McMaster, Riverside Theatres Director said "Choir Boy is a shining example of a production that embraces diversity in so many ways. Not only is it a wildly entertaining work, but an inspiring and beautiful project that brings an under-represented voice to the mainstage. We are incredibly proud to present an important work of this calibre for its Australian premiere at Riverside Theatres, and to be working with Sydney WorldPride 2023 as a major partner for the premiere season".

"We are excited to welcome the Australian premiere of Choir Boy to Riverside Theatres," Lord Mayor Cr Donna Davis said.

"National Theatre of Parramatta's award-winning productions draw inspiration from our city's rich diversity and showcase some of Western Sydney's finest talent.

"It's exciting that a Tony-nominated production will make its national debut in our city and encourage everyone to come along to this breathtaking show."

Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta, in addition to producing high-quality works, continues to take a fresh and ever-evolving approach to theatre-making that encompasses artists, audience engagement and capacity building. NTofP nurtures creative communities that speak with authentic, future-focused, inclusive voices for modern, global audiences.

Choir Boy acknowledges the support of the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund - an Australian Government initiative and support from Sydney WorldPride. Choir Boy will be presented as part of WorldPride Arts, which is a full arts and culture program curated by Sydney WorldPride Creative Directors Ben Graetz and Daniel Clarke.