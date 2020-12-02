Riverside | National Theatre Of Parramatta Presents QUEEN FATIMA

From 7th - 16th January 2021, Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta will present the world premiere of Queen Fatima by James Elazzi (Lady Tabouli) and directed by Paige Rattray (STC'S The Beauty Queen of Leenane, Belvoir's Fangirls). Queen Fatima will be presented at Riverside Theatres as part of the 2021 Sydney Festival.

Fatima is fast approaching 31 and is feeling the pressure from her bakery-owning family to get married and have children, but her boyfriend wants their relationship to remain secret. In an effort to prove to her boyfriend and his high-flying, lawyer parents she is worthy, Fatima decides to enter Queen Lebanon Australia, with the pageant organiser only accepting Fatima because this year she wants a 'diverse group of girls'. Fatima is unlike anything the competition has seen before.

Featuring an impeccable cast lead by fresh new Western Sydney talent Kristelle Zibra as Fatima, Johnny Nasser (Lady Tabouli), Sheridan Harbridge (Griffin's Prima Facie), Fayssal Bazzi (Belvoir's Ivanov, Bell Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice) and Rahel Romahn (STC's No Pay? No Way!) Queen Fatima is a heart-warming new comedy that flips stereotypes, revealing the paradigm shifting potential of 'diversity quotas'

National Theatre of Parramatta Executive Producer, Joanne Kee said "We thought we'd present something fun and upbeat to shake off 2020. Get set for a fast and furious frolic, including a beauty pageant, fortune telling, unrequited love, a bakery and a creative use of doilies. We are so thrilled to be presenting this celebration of empowerment and finding yourself".

Queen Fatima was developed through Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta, with support from the Australia Council's Resilience Fund and Sydney Theatre Company's Rough Draft program. Tickets start from $35

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue, please check the website for up to date COVID safe practices, ticket information and refund policies.

By: James Elazzi Director: Paige Rattray Cast: Kristelle Zibara, Neveen Hanna, Johnny Nasser, Sheridan Harbridge, Fayssal Bazzi and Rahel Romahn Costume and Set Designer: Renée Mulder Lighting Design: Kelsey Lee

Available from https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/queenfatima/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399.

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You