Review: THE WRONG GODS by S.Shakthidharan at Belvoir St Theatre

The Wrong Godsis set on the banks of a sacred river, near the outskirts of town in India. Nirmala (Nadie Kammallaweera) is the Mother to Isha (Radhika Mudaliyar). They come to odds as surviving and thriving clash. Nirmala as a solo mother and crops grower, maintains her traditional livelihood, providing for her family. She expects her daughter Isha to follow the customary local lifestyle of India. But Isha, brimming with youthful ambition, yearns to expand her mind and forge her path as a scientist.

Their dynamic—Nirmala’s pragmatism versus Isha’s youthful goals—forms the emotional core of the play. The arrival of corporate influence promises enhanced crop yields and opportunities for Isha’s education, initially bringing prosperity. However, this modern wave, cloaked in the guise of progress, ultimately delivers a devastating blow to Nirmala’s livelihood, exposing the destructive underbelly of unchecked corporate power. The play deftly weaves themes of generational conflict, the commodification of land and family, and the moral dilemmas of progress.

Shakthidharan’s script masterfully weaves a multilayered narrative with insight, grace, and heartfelt finesse. His passion shines through, balancing intricate complexity with a deeply emotional journey.

Co- Directors Shakthi and Hannah Goodwin guide this wonderful ensemble in a spirited, engaging and powerful performance. This cast is a standout.

Kammallaweera commands the stage as Nirmala, her gritty, impassioned portrayal riveting and unforgettable. Mudaliyar imbues Isha with a grounded yet ardent delicacy, capturing the fire of youthful ambition. Vaishnavi Suryaprakash, as Lakshmi, the voice of progress, is steadfast and earnest, embodying the contradictions of change with precise nuance. And it is always a joy to see the superb work of Manali Datar, as Devi this performance is no exception.

This cast who bring this fine work to life, do so on a sublime set. Designer, Keerthi Subramanyam, has created one the of Sydney stage highlights of the year with her earthy, lyrical, eloquent and atmospheric set. The design is subtle, intrinsic and perfectly supports the world that is The Wrong Gods and the mise en scene of the work.

Amelia Lever-Davidson’s lighting expertly enhances the potency of the dialogue and the evocative realm of this production.

The Wrong Gods is an important work, urging audiences to question the "religion of progress" and the corporate entities we empower. Shakthidharan frames this as a global issue, yet Sydney audiences might initially see the rural Indian setting as distant, potentially limiting their reflection on how we, too, worship similar "wrong gods" through our own systems—be it in urban consumerism or corporate-driven policies. This narrative, though set far away, holds a mirror to our choices, challenging us to confront the consequences of our faith in progress.

The Wrong Gods, the gem – petite, shines, precious.

Photo Credit: Brett Boardman

