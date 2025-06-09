Review: Bangarra Blooms with The Extraordinary Glow Of ILLUME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus shares his thoughts on ILLUME

June 4th 7:30pm, 2025 Joan Sutherland Theatre

Bangarra blooms with the extraordinary glow of ILLUME

Bangarra Dance Theatre proudly takes a bold step forward, performing at the prestigious Dame Joan Sutherland Theatre, a venue celebrated for its world-class opera and ballet. After two decades at the Drama Theatre, and in their 36th year, Bangarra presents ILLUME, a groundbreaking production and their first collaboration with First Nations visual artist Darrell Sibosado. Paired with Brendon Boney’s stunning music and soundscape, and enriched by powerful narratives, this work is a visual feast.

This delectable spectacle comes to fruition with this extraordinary Production Team.. Under the inspired leadership of Artistic Collaborator Sibosado, Set Designer Charles Davis, Lighting Designer Damien Cooper, and Video Designer Craig Wilkinson seamlessly blend their talents. Their collective vision delivers a perfect tapestry, a breathtaking stage experience that captivates the senses.

ILLUME vibrantly celebrates the Bardi and Jawi peoples’ profound connection to their Country on Western Australia’s Dampier Peninsula. Anchored in the 2005 Bardi Jawi Native Title Claim, which recognized over 3,000 square kilometers of land and intertidal zones, the production weaves stories of creation, resilience, and cultural continuity. Centered on the cultural hero Galaloong, who shaped the land and its laws, ILLUME explores the spiritual and physical landscapes of the Bardi Jawi—from the shimmering mother-of-pearl to the radiant Manawan trees and the sacred humpback whale. Set against the vivid Kimberley backdrop of red pindan soil, luminous quartz sands, and seasonal transformations, ILLUME portrays a hybrid economy balancing tradition with modernity. Despite the scars of colonization—missionary impacts, child removals, and land exploitation—the Bardi Jawi’s cultural strength shines through kinship, lore, and environmental harmony. Key segments like Mother of Pearl, Blood Systems, and Whale Song illuminate themes of light, energy, and interconnectedness, while Light Pollution reflects on colonial disruptions and Gajoorr evokes restoration through fire and ceremony.

Sibosado’s artistry masterfully fuses historical narratives with innovative technology, creating an ethereal, emotive journey. Through a modern lens, the voices of Indigenous ancestors resonate powerfully. Brendon Boney’s music and soundscape stand out as a masterful highlight, with intricate layers, tones, and textures that deeply connect to the narrative. His compositions vividly convey the stories of the people, their land, and their longing, marking this work as truly remarkable.

Choreographer Frances Rings leads her dedicated troupe with passion through this historical narrative. Her previous work on Yuldea was innovative and deeply moving, but in ILLUME, the choreography feels slightly dated, with the dancers lacking unity. The approach may have aimed to emphasize individual expression, as the dancers interpreted the beats slightly differently, possibly reflecting a community of individuals.

If intentional, this concept wasn’t clearly conveyed. In sequences like Light Pollution, where the entire ensemble moves in unison, the performance lacks the electrifying impact of perfectly synchronized choreography, which can be utterly captivating. This element was noticeably absent.

While Bangarra is renowned for its emotionally resonant works, ILLUME didn’t fully connect with me until the Gajoorr sequence. The seamless blend of carefully chosen evocative visuals, transcendent and soul-stirring music, and the dancers’ poignant stillness created a profoundly moving moment.

ILLUME, with its heartfelt dancers and exceptional stage design, explores the power and magic of light as a bridge between the physical and spiritual realms, deeply rooted in Indigenous cultural existence.

Join Bangarra at the Dame Joan Sutherland Theatre to experience this illuminating performance, a historic first for the company at this prestigious venue.

Images (c) Daniel Boud

Cast: Kallum Goolagong, Kassidy Waters, Jye Uren, Maddison Paluch, Daniel Mateo, Emily Flannery, Janaya Lamb, Chantelle Lee Lockhart, Amberlilly Gordon, Donta Whitham, Zeak Tass, Tamara Bouman, Eli Clarke

