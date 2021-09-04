Rebel Wilson Donates $1 Million to Australian Theatre for Young People For New Theatre

Rebel Wilson has made a sizeable donation to the theatre where she got her start - Australian Theatre for Young People.

ATYP's new purpose-built, 196-seat theatre in the company's new home on Pier 2/3 will be called The Rebel Theatre, after the ATYP alumna.

Every dollar you give, Rebel will match up to one million dollars! By making a donation - great or small - to the ATYP Foundation you are playing a major part in shaping Australia's leading national youth theatre company and helping us enrich the lives of young Australians through theatre experiences.

Rebel started with ATYP as a workshop participant in the late nineties and was swiftly cast in ATYP productions. An ATYP staff member from 2000 - 2002, Rebel was the winner of the Lendlease 2000 Scholarship launched by Nicole Kidman in 2002, which allowed her to enrol at the New York Film Academy and the Second City Training Centre. Her time overseas during this scholarship inspired her to make her name as a comedic actress. To give back, and to provide similar opportunities to others, Rebel became an ATYP ambassador and in 2016 created the Rebel Wilson Scholarship, and then the Rebel Comedy Commission from 2019.

Learn more at https://atyp.com.au/support/the-rebel-theatre/ and check out the video below!