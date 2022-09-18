Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REVIEW: TITANIC: THE MOVIE, THE PLAY Distills James Cameron's Cinematic Marathon Into 60 Minutes Of Madcap Interactive Theatre

Sep. 18, 2022  
Friday 16th September 2022, 8pm, Australian National Maritime Museum - Performance Platform

25 years after James Cameron reawakened interest in the famous/infamous unsinkable ship, TITANIC: THE MOVIE, THE PLAY revisits the ill-fated love story with amusing economy. Co-creators Natalie Bochenski and Dan Beeston bring their homage movie to the Australian National Maritime Museum for Sydney Fringe.

The 1997 epic that held the position of highest grossing film for 13 years and won a slew of awards including 11 of the 14 Academy Awards nominations and 4 out of the 8 Golden Globe Nominations was a breathtaking piece of theatre when it premiered. While Cameron's cinematography and overall scale of the work draws awe, the 195 minute run time and cheesy storyline is a natural target for a parody spoof. TITANIC: THE MOVIE, THE PLAY gives the story the Fringe festival low budget treatment with an amusing interactive interpretation with contemporary pop culture references thrown in with wordplay and general ridiculousness.

While there is a 9 strong cast, led by 'Old Rose' Anna Renzenbrink narrating the work, as per Cameron's original, the budget didn't extend to 'Young Rose' so the audience is enlisted to help fill the role, with aid of prompt cards. Zac Partridge is affable as Jack, the young poor artist that saves and befriends the young Rose while Alistair Magee oozes the oily narcissistic control of her fiancé, only ever referenced as the performer Billy Zane who portrayed Caledon "Cal" Hockley in the movie. Jack Price ensures ship designer Thomas Andrews is seen as honest and affected by the realization that he shouldn't have allowed corners to be cut in favor of aesthetics. Amy Victoria Brooks presents the only other significant character, the bold and brash Denver millionairess Margaret "Molly" Brown, with a suitable gravitas and sass.

While the pertinent points of the storyline are recreated with enough clarity to follow the storyline, this work probably lands best with people who have seen the movie a few times. With the audience being called on to participate, each experience will be unique and will be greatly affected by the skill of the actors to select willing and capable candidates thought it appeared that the addition of more light to read the prompt cards could have been beneficial to a few of the people selected on the night reviewed.

TITANIC: THE MOVIE, THE PLAY is an amusing revisiting of the film that has the absurdity of pantomime for grown ups that will have you wondering how they'll interpret the blockbuster movie on a shoestring budget.

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia.... (read more about this author)


September 15, 2022

Travis Alabanza's (playwright) OVERFLOW is a brilliantly funny and powerfully informing new theatre work that puts the Trans experience in the spotlight.
September 15, 2022

Travis Alabanza’s (playwright) OVERFLOW is a brilliantly funny and powerfully informing new theatre work that puts the Trans experience in the spotlight. 
September 12, 2022

Cindy Lauper (music and lyrics) and Harvey Fierstein's (book) multi award winning KINKY BOOTS is given the Packemin Productions treatment in a high energy production.
September 12, 2022

Cindy Lauper (music and lyrics) and Harvey Fierstein’s (book) multi award winning KINKY BOOTS is given the Packemin Productions treatment in a high energy production. 
September 9, 2022

Rosalind Franklin's largely unrecognized contribution to the understanding of DNA and the men that hindered and betrayed her is explored in Anna Ziegler's PHOTOGRAPH 51.
September 9, 2022

Rosalind Franklin’s largely unrecognized contribution to the understanding of DNA and the men that hindered and betrayed her is explored in Anna Ziegler’s PHOTOGRAPH 51.
Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ROUGH TRADEGuest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ROUGH TRADE
September 6, 2022

ROUGH TRADE, dancing dildoes, online shenanigans, the evils of capitalism, and swapping sex toys. Trade your expectations for an insightful, humorous, touching and engaging one woman show about human relationships in a world of online communities.
September 2, 2022

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's (both Book, Music, Lyrics) smash hit musical SIX returns to Sydney to hold court at the Theatre Royal.
September 2, 2022

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow’s (both Book, Music, Lyrics) smash hit musical SIX returns to Sydney to hold court at the Theatre Royal.  