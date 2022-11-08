REVIEW: Presenting An Insight Into The Late Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Of The United States, Heather Mitchell Shines In RBG: OF MANY, ONE

Thursday 3rd November 2022, 7:30pm, Wharf 1 Theatre Walsh Bay Sydney

Suzie Miller's (playwright) latest theatrical offering celebrates the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a powerhouse one-woman performance by Heather Mitchell. Under Priscilla Jackman's direction, the depth and breadth of the diminutive lady that was unwilling to sit back and accept the inequalities of the world, particularly with regards to gender and women's rights, are bought to life with wonderful passion and humour.

The 95 minute work takes place on David Fleisher's simply dressed corner stage of Wharf 1 Theatre with surtitles indicating the setting, starting with the summer of 1993 as Ginsburg waited nervously for the phone call that would propel her to a seat on the highest court in America. Miller's work occupies Ginsburg's anxious wait with recollections of the day interspersed with memories of her childhood and life leading up to the nomination by President Clinton then explores the following years in which the she made a name for herself, not only in the United States but globally, as an advocate for gender equality and woman's rights. Her love of family, her husband Martin, affectionally referred to as Marty, and the arts, particularly opera, reinforces the complexity of the woman that would become the first Jewish woman, and only the second woman, to serve on the Court.

Heather Mitchell inhabits the characterisation of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a wonderfully nuanced precision. Her mannerisms, speech patterns and passion are conveyed with clarity as Mitchell expresses Ginsburg as she matures from a teenager to the octogenarian that held office until she passed away in September of 2020. Along with portraying Ginsburg, the depth of Mitchell's talent is showcased as she also includes characterisations of the significant people in Ginsburg's life, from husband Marty and mother Celia to the US presidents that held office during her Supreme Court Tenure. While some shifts are represented by simple costume changes, others are conveyed with a change in vocal pattern and tone and shift in physicality. The presentation of two sides of conversations between Ginsburg and others are delivered with fabulous shifts of physicality and tone. The petite Mitchell reinforces Ginsburg's 5 foot height in her physical 'interactions' and 'reactions' with the other characters that surround her story and her expression of the effect that opera had on the Supreme Court Justice shows a genuine connection and understanding.

Priscilla Jackman ensures that the work remains dynamic with Mitchell fully utilising the stage and connecting with the entire audience. Simple costuming changes, minimal set changes, the occasional prop and Alexander Berlage's varied lighting design conveys the shift in time along with the surtitles that reinforce significant events including the famous cases, particularly those where Ginsburg wrote the dissents. Recreations of iconic elements of Ginsburg's attire, including a selection of her famous collars are paired with costumes that capture the essence of the woman while not continuously trying to recreate the images of Ginsburg available via the media.

RBG: OF MANY, ONE is a captivating celebration of Ruth Bader Ginsburg 's life and serves as a reminder to audiences that we all need to stand up for what we believe in if we disagree with the norms of the world as it is. This work is a must-see performance and hopefully will tour, not just Australia but global stages.

Photos: Prudence Upton