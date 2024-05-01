REVIEW: Kym Vaitiekus shares his thoughts on WORKING CLASS CLOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wednesday May 1st 7pm 2024, House Stage, White Bay Power Station

The Biennale of Sydney and Performance Space present WORKING CLASS CLOWN by Samoan-Australian Fa'afafine Artist Tommy Misa.

Draped with a denim version of the Pierrot style costume Misa tells of their journey to clown-dom. Essentially a accomplished performer, this work explores the clown side of Misa’s heart.

Having grown up in Samoa and Canberra and amongst five brothers this queer artist imparts their tales as the flamboyant flower of the family.

His tale explores his cultural background, his rebellious time at school, the clashes with homophobia, and his adventures in pursuing a performer’s career. Misa’s father is an important link in his chain of events, a colourful and support parent.

Stories of tackling the school bully, performing ‘Jesus loves me’ for the family and of his father’s act of love when performing a Haka at the right moment.

Misa is a consummate performer with an infectious presence that engages with the audience. His enthusiasm and essence capture your heart as we experience the clown’s journey of pathos and humour.

Navigating the male world of rugby and Wayan brothers humour, Misa’s view of the world is insightful and courageous. In a society that is learning more about the male persona, Misa’s energy shows us true masculinity is about personal strength, confidence, and a grounded spark.

His comedy is self-referential and digs at the arts scene, at himself and at all our life choices. Offering a nuanced glimpse into societal dynamics and the human condition, Misa reminds us that laughter is the food of the spirit and is the saviour in our times of tragedy.

WORKING CLASS CLOWN is an exuberant, joyful, funny and heart-warming journey bought to glorious life by Misa’s superb performance.

Photography @ Joseph Mayers

https://performancespace.com.au/programs/working-class-clown/

https://www.biennaleofsydney.art/events/working-class-clown/

