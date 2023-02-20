REVIEW: Jason Donovan Dons the Fishnets And Corset Again As Richard O'Brien's ROCKY HORROR SHOW Returns To Sydney For Its 50'th Anniversary Production

Saturday 18th February 2023, 7:30pm, Theatre Royal Sydney

Christopher Luscombe's (Director) production of Richard O'Brien's ROCKY HORROR SHOW returns to Sydney as the rock musical tribute to B-grade science fiction and horror movies celebrates 50 years of shocking and satisfying audiences around the world. The work that started life in the 63 seat theatre upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre on the 18th of June 1973 has become a cult classic with audiences regularly interacting with the performers via shoutouts and attending productions in costume homages to the characters.

The history of the work is that between acting jobs Richard O'Brien(music, lyrics, book) drew on his passion for the science fiction and B-grade horror movies of the 1930's to the 1960's to create a parody of the genres that also celebrated the counterculture and sexual liberation movements that were emerging in the 1970's. It incorporated a glam rock aesthetic for this early expression of gender queer characters on a musical stage to create a work that is both hilarious and heartwarming as it brings different communities together and pokes fun at the conservative cultures that dominated earlier generations. While the work has remained a fan favorite as it gained even more popularity when interpreted for the movie screen, it is interesting to see how some of the terminology has aged from the 1970's to the 21st century where the experimental scientist Dr Frank-N-Furter would now possibly be referred to as gender fluid or transgender though the depiction of Brad (Ethan Jones) and Janet (Deirdre Khoo) help anchor the work as a tribute to the sensibilities of the 1960's with their prim, preppy appearance and personas.

For this revival of Christopher Luscombe's staging of ROCKY HORROR SHOW the production is in the more intimate space of the Theatre Royal but the broad arc of the audience in relation to the proscenium edges does result in audience members seated outside of the central seats of the auditorium miss a fair portion of the production. The BroadwayWorld reviewer was provided seats in this restricted view area at the side of the auditorium so missed at least one third of the stage including missing Eddie's reveal and anything else that may have been blocked for anywhere stage right more than a few steps upstage of the proscenium line.

For this anniversary production, the casting has shifted from previous incarnations to incorporate more diversity than the traditional musical theatre casting of earlier incarnations, subtly shifting the awareness of diversity within society. Deirdre Khoo steps into Janet's petticoated party frock and virginal white Mary-Janes while Loredo Malcom muscles into Rocky's leopard print pants and boxing boot and Stellar Perry's impressive body art fits perfectly with the doubled roles of the Usherette and Magenta. For this production broadcaster and television presenter Myf Warhurst takes on the task of Narrator, a role traditionally presented by males, which also shifts the feel of the work. Warhurst's history as a presenter with the ability to react and respond to the audience with impromptu asides works well as her first foray into Musical theatre with the non-singing role.

Having performed the role of Dr Frank-N-Furter in the Perth season of the 1996 Australian tour and 25th Anniversary production UK tour in 1998 it is fitting that Jason Donovan has been given the opportunity to reprise the role and connect with the role with the wisdom that gained in the past 25 years that would naturally help inform his current expression of the role. He presents Frank with the styling that the character's originator Tim Curry created for the role as he captures the posh English accent with only occasional dips into more Aussie bawdiness, enhancing their effect. He pushes the parody of the sex crazed mad scientist to the edge while holding them back just enough to maintain the connection to the homely housewife image created by the shoulder length brunette curls and pearl necklace, ensuring that there is still an undertone of humanity beneath the absurdity. His rendition of Sweet Transvestite is captivating in its manic power while the interpretation of Going Home is beautifully poignant while proving that Donovan's voice remains as wonderful as ever.

Deirdre Khoo is breathtaking in her purity of voice and when combined with her wonderful comic timing that creates a parody of the perfect 'girl-next-door' styling of the 1960's with an earnestness, creating a brilliant expression of Janet. She ensures that up until Touch-A Touch-A Touch Me, Janet is seen as remaining faithful to her belief that her wholesome lifestyle is the only way as she and Brad dance "The Madison" while Eddie (Ellis Dolan) leads the company with the rock and roll Hot Patootie. Khoo is perfectly matched with Ethan Jones as Brad. Jones ensures that Brad is sufficiently nerdy and repressed and his Once In A While is tender in his declaration of love and desperation at the thought that Janet has run off with Rocky.

Singer and songwriter Stellar Perry is a relative newcomer to Musical theatre and it is an absolute treat that the audience get to experience her as the Usherette, allowing her feature solos in Science Fiction and the end of show reprise. She has a rich voice that presents the numbers with a unique American accent and a clarity to ensure the lyrics, which set up the premise of the work are clear. Ellis Dolan's Hot Patootie is bold and powerful as he engages the Rock and Roll of the work while exuding the 'bad boy' aura of the former delivery man that fell foul of Frank's experiments.

It is noted that on the Opening Night some of the sound balances in the work made the lyrics difficult to understand at times however this work seems to be pitched at those that are familiar with the work so are less concerned with trying to follow the lyrics to understand the storyline. On opening night it was interesting to see and hear the occasional audience member try to engage in the 'traditional' interaction that often accompany this work but the few brave enough were rewarded with responses from the cast. Outside of the 'formality' of opening night, the audiences may feel bolder but with Donovan's familiarity with the role and Warhurst's comic background, they are sure to receive lively response.

While ROCKY HORROR SHOW has become almost 'mainstream' in the contemporary landscape of less shock value associated with a man in a corset and fishnets, this work still remains a firm favorite as an escapist piece of theatre with a fun soundtrack, iconic choreography and amusing parody of bygone eras. This is well worth seeing for the new cast and the opportunity to see Jason Donovan return to the role.

Photos: Daniel Boud

The Rocky Horror Show | Sydney 2023