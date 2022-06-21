Paul Capsis Stars in a Series of 'CloseUp' Performances With DRY MY TEARS

Legendary Australian performer Paul Capsis leaves microphones and costumes behind in his first ever solo acoustic program.

Paul makes his debut with The Song Company in this incredibly intimate and moving recital co-curated with Associate Artistic Director Francis Greep.

Join Paul and Francis on a gritty musical journey that begins in the streets of 1930's Berlin with the music of Kurt Weill (The Threepenny Opera) and John Kander (Cabaret).

Influences of Marianne Faithfull, Jimmy Scott and Nina Simone will break your heart in music by Richard Rogers, Elton John and Billie Joel

before your tears are dried and you can smile once more in jazz and ragtime songs by Melody Gardot and Johnny Mercer.

Don't miss this opportunity to see this icon of the Australian stage Close-Up and unplugged in this intimate and moving recital with The Song Company's Francis Greep on piano.

Performances

Avoca Beach Theatre Fri 15 July, 6pm

69 Avoca Dr, Avoca Beach NSW 2251



Brunswick Picture House Sun 17 July, 4pm

30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads NSW 2483



The Nielson Thu 21, Fri 22, Sat 23 July, 7.30pm

Australian Chamber Orchestra, Pier 2/3 13 Hickson Road Dawes Point NSW 2000



Sydney Film School Fri 29, Sat 30 July 6pm; Sun 31 July 5pm

242 Young St, Waterloo NSW 2017

PROGRAM

Music by Kurt Weill, Billy Joel, Elton John and more

ARTISTS

Paul Capsis Guest Artist - Voice

Francis Greep Associate Artistic Director - Piano

More info and bookings: the.song.company/dry-my-tears