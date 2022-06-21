Paul Capsis Stars in a Series of 'CloseUp' Performances With DRY MY TEARS
Paul makes his debut with The Song Company in this incredibly intimate and moving recital co-curated with Associate Artistic Director Francis Greep.
Legendary Australian performer Paul Capsis leaves microphones and costumes behind in his first ever solo acoustic program.
Join Paul and Francis on a gritty musical journey that begins in the streets of 1930's Berlin with the music of Kurt Weill (The Threepenny Opera) and John Kander (Cabaret).
Influences of Marianne Faithfull, Jimmy Scott and Nina Simone will break your heart in music by Richard Rogers, Elton John and Billie Joel
before your tears are dried and you can smile once more in jazz and ragtime songs by Melody Gardot and Johnny Mercer.
Don't miss this opportunity to see this icon of the Australian stage Close-Up and unplugged in this intimate and moving recital with The Song Company's Francis Greep on piano.
Performances
Avoca Beach Theatre Fri 15 July, 6pm
69 Avoca Dr, Avoca Beach NSW 2251
Brunswick Picture House Sun 17 July, 4pm
30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads NSW 2483
The Nielson Thu 21, Fri 22, Sat 23 July, 7.30pm
Australian Chamber Orchestra, Pier 2/3 13 Hickson Road Dawes Point NSW 2000
Sydney Film School Fri 29, Sat 30 July 6pm; Sun 31 July 5pm
242 Young St, Waterloo NSW 2017
PROGRAM
Music by Kurt Weill, Billy Joel, Elton John and more
ARTISTS
Paul Capsis Guest Artist - Voice
Francis Greep Associate Artistic Director - Piano
More info and bookings: the.song.company/dry-my-tears