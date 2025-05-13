PRIMARY TRUST Comes to Ensemble Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh from its critically acclaimed debut season in New York City, Ensemble Theatre will present the Australian premiere of Eboni Booth’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy, Primary Trust from 19th June to 12th July.

Directed by Darren Yap (Clyde’s, The One) and featuring a stellar cast of four including Charles Allen (Clyde’s, Griffin Theatre’s A Hoax), Peter Kowitz (Rough Justice, The Deal), Angela Mahlatjie (Debut, STC’s The Dictionary of Lost Words) and Albert Mwangi (Mr Bailey’s Minder), Primary Trust is an uplifting, offbeat story about finding the courage to change.

Meet Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping a mai tai (or two) with his Best Friend Bert. When a sudden layoff shatters his routine, Kenneth is forced to turn the page and embark on a new chapter of self-discovery. Will Bert stick around for the journey?

Director Darren Yap said “Primary Trust is about overcoming your fears and taking a chance. It’s the courage to not give up when you feel abandoned - help is all around”.

