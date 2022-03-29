PAW PATROL Australian Tour Sets Sail This Weekend

The PAW Patrol pups set sail on their 20-show tour of PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" Presented by Paramount+ this weekend in Perth, before making their way to Sydney Harbour and continuing around the country this April- May!

For young fans, PAW Patrol Live! stage shows are the perfect introduction to live theatre. Audiences are encouraged to dance and sing along, while the live show shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork.

In PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" Presented by Paramount+, Mayor Goodway is getting everything ship-shape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Over land and on the high seas, the pups set out to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway so the celebration can go on. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears...Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PERTH, RAC Arena:

Saturday 2 April: 10.00am, 1.00pm | Sunday 3 April: 10.00am

SYDNEY, Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney:

Saturday 9 April: 10.00am, 1.00pm | Sunday 10 April: 10.00am, 1.00pm

NEWCASTLE, Newcastle Entertainment Centre:

Saturday 16 April: 10.00am, 1.00pm | Sunday 17 April: 10.00am

MELBOURNE, Margaret Court Arena:

Saturday 23 April: 10.00am, 1.00pm | Sunday 24 April: 10.00am, 1.00pm

ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre:

Saturday 30 April: 10.00am, 1.00pm | Sunday 1 May: 10.00am

BRISBANE, Brisbane Entertainment Centre:

Saturday 7 May: 10.00am, 1.00pm | Sunday 8 May: 10.00am