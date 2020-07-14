PACT House: Collective Trace Premieres Tomorrow

PACT House: Collective Trace is a one-night live digital event engaging the internet and artists in acts of generosity that leave a trace tomorrow - Wednesday 15 July 6-8pm. RSVP HERE

PACT House: Collective Trace is presented by PACT Centre for Emerging Artists through the PACT House program and features new digital works by Manisha Anjali, JD Reforma, Akil Ahmat and Kris Savic, curated by Anna May Kirk, Sophie Penkenthman-Young and Nerida Ross.

Collective Trace is a digital celebration, engaging the internet and artists in acts of generosity that leave a trace. Live on the internet for one night only, Collective Trace is an immersive digital experience that connects, activates and guides audiences in surprising ways within and beyond the screen. New digital works have been commissioned from artists Manisha Anjali, JD Reforma, Kris Savic and Akil Ahamat creating a platform that audiences can come together and playfully experience artworks, collectivity and optimism in these trying times.

Artworks include a poetic hyper-textual manifesto for a New World Order by Manisha Anjali, an interactive zoom portraiture session with Kris Savic, post-covid art opening conversations on TikTok by JD Reforma and a sound-scape and snail filled computer game by Akil Ahamat.

Collective Trace is a collaboration of Nerida Ross, Sophie Penkenthman-Young and Anna May Kirk. Together they strive to create a curatorial project with care and love.

Collective Trace is presented by PACT Centre for Emerging Artists through their PACT House program. PACT House has been made possible with the support of the Australian Government through the Australia Council for the Arts, its arts funding and advisory body; the NSW Government through Create NSW; and the City of Sydney through its Cultural Grants program.

Collective Trace and PACT acknowledge that this project happens on the stolen land of the Gadigal People of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging. Always was, always will be Aboriginal land.

EVENT DETAILS:

Live digital event

Wednesday 15 July 6-8pm

Presented by PACT Centre for Emerging Artists

FREE, RSVP essential here

Ticket holders will receive a link to the website one hour prior to the event starting.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You