PACT Centre For Emerging Artists Presents Teacher Of The Year And SSHIFTT

PACT Centre for Emerging Artists presents the first two shows from the 2019 atPACT season, Teacher of the Year and SSHIFTT, from 21st May to 1st June.

Launched in 2018, atPACT is a two-year residency program for independent companies. atPACT is for companies exploring new ideas, new performance platforms and new forms of audience engagement.

Following the success of Ten Tonne Sparrow's Love Song Dedications (without Richard Mercer) in 2018, multi-disciplinary artist Tom Hogan returns to PACT with the musical lecture series, Teacher of the Year. Spiced with humour and irreverence, Teacher of the Year explores ideas on active listening, music history trivia, and creative and technical philosophies. Designed for music fans, creatives and audiophiles, the series will include three lectures across five nights featuring music from Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Bruce Springsteen and Harry Styles to name a few.

Hogan said, It's real. These are my lectures! These chaotic, educational comedy concerts are a way to rethink listening to music. They're designed to engage people in weird and fun ways to redefine popular music. They need to be the right balance of feeling unpredictable and unprepared, but still structured and cohesive. No time for character arc - this is just passion.

When: 7pm on Tuesday 21st to Saturday 25th May. Tickets: $20-25 one lecture; $30-35 multi-lecture pass via www.pact.net.au or at the door. Venue: PACT Centre for Emerging Artists - 107 Railway Parade, Erskineville

Karul Projects presents an exploration into the practice of shapeshifting in a cultural and Western context in the new work, SSHIFTT. Shapeshifting is the metamorphosis of a person into an animal or other form. The work examines the way the western world views shapeshifting as part of a sci-fi reality and distant future, despite the tradition being practiced in various native cultures for many years.

Choreographer and performer Thomas E.S. Kelly said, SSHIFTT is a fun work where we get to explore what it's like to be animals, in a cultural context and a western context. Evolving from what was SHIFTING SHAPES from 2017, its bigger and better. I'm really excited by what we've been planning for this work and, because it's still evolving up until the stage, I'm excited to see where we get to.

When: 7pm on Wednesday 29th May to Saturday 1st June. Tickets: $15 community, $20 concession, $25 full via www.pact.net.au or at the door. Venue: PACT Centre for Emerging Artists - 107 Railway Parade, Erskineville,



Accessibility: This event is wheelchair accessible, however it involves audiences walking through the building as well as standing and/or sitting on the floor. Please contact PACT staff before the event to discuss your access requirements. PACT accepts Companion Cards.





