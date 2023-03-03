Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

On Sale Dates and Cast Announced For THE DISMISSAL

THE DISMISSAL will open at the Seymour Centre from 26th August 2023. 

Mar. 03, 2023  
On Sale Dates and Cast Announced For THE DISMISSAL

Award-winning music theatre powerhouse Squabbalogic has announced key cast members for the brand-new, original Australian musical THE DISMISSAL, which will be making its long-awaited world premiere from August 2023 at Sydney's Seymour Centre.

Conceived and directed by Jay James-Moody, with a book by Blake Erickson & Jay James-Moody, and music and lyrics by Laura Murphy, THE DISMISSAL is the must-see new musical of 2023.

THE DISMISSAL tells the epic story of Australia's most dramatic political event - the sacking of Prime Minister Gough Whitlam by the Governer-General Sir John Kerr on November 11th, 1975 - as told through the eyes of iconic larrikin Norman Gunston, played to uncanny perfection by the irrepressible Matthew Whittet (Darlinghurst Theatre's Let The Right One In). Alongside Whittet, Justin Smith (Belvoir's Into The Woods) will star as Gough Whitlam Andrew Cutcliffe (Neglected Musicals & Hayes Theatre Co's Bells Are Ringing) as Malcolm Fraser, and Octavia Barron-Martin (Hayes Theatre Co's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), as Sir John Kerr. These performers will lead an amazing cast of stand-out music theatre performers, who will be announced soon.

With unimpeachable wit, a cracking original score, and a big heart, this ambitious world premiere doubles as both reckoning for the nation's soul and a sensational night out, stirring audiences across generations and political persuasions.

Fans of politics, comedy, musicals and razor-sharp satire will be able to secure their tickets and revel in the all-singing, all-dancing and all mud-slinging retelling of Canberra's most controversial moment from Friday 3rd March.

Director Jay James-Moody said "It's a tall order asking others to step into the shoes of the iconic historical characters that populate The Dismissal. The need for incredible dramatic and comedic chops, plus of course outstanding singing voices, only adds to expectations. The cast assembled are nothing short of extraordinary, and with Matthew, Justin, Andrew and Octavia at the helm, audiences are in for an unbelievable treat."




Brett Weymark Conducts HANDELS SAMSON at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Photo
Brett Weymark Conducts HANDEL'S SAMSON at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
Hot on the heels of Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' sold-out season of Messiah, Brett Weymark conducts another of Handel's brilliant oratorios – his mighty Samson. One concert only, Saturday, 8 April, Sydney Opera House.
Cameron Mackintoshs New MISS SAIGON Will Premiere at Sydney Opera House in 2023 Photo
Cameron Mackintosh's New MISS SAIGON Will Premiere at Sydney Opera House in 2023
Opera Australia has confirmed Cameron Mackintosh's critically acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's Miss Saigon will premiere at the Sydney Opera House in August 2023.
ACO Will Perform The Music Of INTERSTELLAR, BLADE RUNNER, A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, and More Photo
ACO Will Perform The Music Of INTERSTELLAR, BLADE RUNNER, A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, and More
This May, Richard Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra will be joined by the Will Gregory Moog Ensemble, a uniquely innovative synth band led by Goldfrapp's Will Gregory and comprised of synth musicians including Florence and the Machine keyboardist Hazel Mills, to explore some of the most iconic and audacious music written for the screen.
Sydney Chamber Choir Brings SPLENDOUR & MYSTERY to Verbrugghen Hall Photo
Sydney Chamber Choir Brings SPLENDOUR & MYSTERY to Verbrugghen Hall
Sydney Chamber Choir celebrates the harmonic power of double and triple choirs, separated in space or closely interwoven, in a glorious concert of contemporary, Renaissance and Australian choral-making at the Verbrugghen Hall, Sydney Conservatorium, at 7.30pm on Saturday, 25 March. 

More Hot Stories For You


Brett Weymark Conducts HANDEL'S SAMSON at the Sydney Opera House Concert HallBrett Weymark Conducts HANDEL'S SAMSON at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
March 2, 2023

Hot on the heels of Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' sold-out season of Messiah, Brett Weymark conducts another of Handel's brilliant oratorios – his mighty Samson. One concert only, Saturday, 8 April, Sydney Opera House.
Cameron Mackintosh's New MISS SAIGON Will Premiere at Sydney Opera House in 2023Cameron Mackintosh's New MISS SAIGON Will Premiere at Sydney Opera House in 2023
March 2, 2023

Opera Australia has confirmed Cameron Mackintosh's critically acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's Miss Saigon will premiere at the Sydney Opera House in August 2023.
ACO Will Perform The Music Of INTERSTELLAR, BLADE RUNNER, A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, and MoreACO Will Perform The Music Of INTERSTELLAR, BLADE RUNNER, A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, and More
March 2, 2023

This May, Richard Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra will be joined by the Will Gregory Moog Ensemble, a uniquely innovative synth band led by Goldfrapp's Will Gregory and comprised of synth musicians including Florence and the Machine keyboardist Hazel Mills, to explore some of the most iconic and audacious music written for the screen.
Sydney Chamber Choir Brings SPLENDOUR & MYSTERY to Verbrugghen HallSydney Chamber Choir Brings SPLENDOUR & MYSTERY to Verbrugghen Hall
February 28, 2023

Sydney Chamber Choir celebrates the harmonic power of double and triple choirs, separated in space or closely interwoven, in a glorious concert of contemporary, Renaissance and Australian choral-making at the Verbrugghen Hall, Sydney Conservatorium, at 7.30pm on Saturday, 25 March. 
MAUREEN: HARBINGER OF DEATH Comes to Lennox Theatre in MarchMAUREEN: HARBINGER OF DEATH Comes to Lennox Theatre in March
February 28, 2023

Riverside Theatres and Soft Tread Enterprises present a night of wit, imagination, and storytelling with Maureen: Harbinger of Death, at Riverside Theatres from the 23rd to 25th of March.
share