On Sale Dates and Cast Announced For THE DISMISSAL

Award-winning music theatre powerhouse Squabbalogic has announced key cast members for the brand-new, original Australian musical THE DISMISSAL, which will be making its long-awaited world premiere from August 2023 at Sydney's Seymour Centre.

Conceived and directed by Jay James-Moody, with a book by Blake Erickson & Jay James-Moody, and music and lyrics by Laura Murphy, THE DISMISSAL is the must-see new musical of 2023.

THE DISMISSAL tells the epic story of Australia's most dramatic political event - the sacking of Prime Minister Gough Whitlam by the Governer-General Sir John Kerr on November 11th, 1975 - as told through the eyes of iconic larrikin Norman Gunston, played to uncanny perfection by the irrepressible Matthew Whittet (Darlinghurst Theatre's Let The Right One In). Alongside Whittet, Justin Smith (Belvoir's Into The Woods) will star as Gough Whitlam Andrew Cutcliffe (Neglected Musicals & Hayes Theatre Co's Bells Are Ringing) as Malcolm Fraser, and Octavia Barron-Martin (Hayes Theatre Co's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes), as Sir John Kerr. These performers will lead an amazing cast of stand-out music theatre performers, who will be announced soon.

With unimpeachable wit, a cracking original score, and a big heart, this ambitious world premiere doubles as both reckoning for the nation's soul and a sensational night out, stirring audiences across generations and political persuasions.

Fans of politics, comedy, musicals and razor-sharp satire will be able to secure their tickets and revel in the all-singing, all-dancing and all mud-slinging retelling of Canberra's most controversial moment from Friday 3rd March.

Director Jay James-Moody said "It's a tall order asking others to step into the shoes of the iconic historical characters that populate The Dismissal. The need for incredible dramatic and comedic chops, plus of course outstanding singing voices, only adds to expectations. The cast assembled are nothing short of extraordinary, and with Matthew, Justin, Andrew and Octavia at the helm, audiences are in for an unbelievable treat."