ORACLE Returns to Sydney This Month

With sell-out Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide seasons, ORACLE returns to Sydney following its first Sydney season in August 2022 at Sydney Opera House, and will bring more intoxicating magic to Roslyn Packer Theatre, 29 June to 8 July, 2023.

From the creative team behind the award-winning MATADOR and the critically acclaimed MANSION, comes the latest fusion of circus, burlesque, dance & contemporary storytelling: ORACLE. And it is one for the gods!

With a diverse and talented cast of 18 performers, Oracle brings you elite specialty acts and choreography, set to an epic soundtrack of classic anthems, hit songs, ballads, covers and cinematic masterpieces. The handmade costumes, providing an injection of high fashion into the mix, pay homage to some of the biggest names of the fashion world.

Delivering these prophecies and myths, a maiden - a warrior, a saviour and an empathy, a beauty robbed of sight but blessed with vision. The voice of the gods, the light in the dark. She is ORACLE, performed by The Voice and The X Factor contestant, Jazmin Varlet.

ORACLE creator Bass Fam says, "It is a wonderous miracle what we have achieved with this show. Its premiere was originally delayed on several occasions due to the pandemic but once it finally hit the stage in January 2022 it instantly became a huge hit with audiences and critics in every city it played in - Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane & Perth. I can't wait for Sydney audiences to see it again and connect with it. Our stunning cast of 18 performers from all around Australia delight in performing the tales of zodiac mythology that have inspired me from a young age - it has been quite the journey."

The team at Bass Fam Creative have crafted yet another feast for the senses, with something in ORACLE for those who dare to dream.

Since the beginning of time, humankind, gods and goddesses alike, have all looked up to the stars in an attempt to draw meaning from the Universe. In doing so, prophecies, myths and tales have been told, tales of monsters, mermaids and other mythical creatures. Of powerful goddesses, and vengeful gods, of heroes and beautiful maidens. Tales of a decadent time, of love and lust, of bravery and sacrifice. Tales and legends that birthed the star constellations of the Zodiac signs we know today.

Let ORACLE and her haunting, powerhouse vocals guide you through the 12 zodiac myths, explored thematically through live vocals, world class circus acts, mesmerizing aerials, steamy burlesque numbers, interlaced with ballet, contemporary and commercial dance.

Warning! Partial nudity, coarse language, strobe, smoke effects and adult themes