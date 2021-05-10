ONCE Cast Announced at Darlinghurst Theatre Company

Darlinghurst Theatre Company has announced the cast of the Tony AwardÂ®- winning musical ONCE, which makes its long-awaited return to Sydney's Eternity Playhouse in June before touring. This critically acclaimed production is directed by Richard Carroll with musical direction by Victoria Falconer. It features stunning movement sequences created by Hamilton's resident director Amy Campbell. Opening in Sydney in 2019, it broke box-office records and played to nightly standing ovations and packed houses. Garnering 5-star reviews, the sell-out season had to be extended due to popular demand.

Richard Carroll and his creative team have assembled an extraordinary cast of actor-musicians to bring this breathtaking story to life on stage.

Jay Laga'aia joins Australian musical theatre stars, Toby Francis and Stefanie Caccamo, who are returning to the roles inspired by the love story of ONCE's songwriters - the Grammy AwardÂ®-winning folk duo of Glen Hansard & MarkÃ©ta IrglovÃ¡.

Performing alongside Francis, Caccamo and Laga'aia will be Victoria Falconer, Drew Livingston, Abe Mitchell, Rupert Reid, Alec Steedman, who are all returning after performing in the original 2019 season. They are joined by newcomers, Tamlyn Henderson, Deirdre Khoo, Patrick Schnur and Jennifer Trijo, who is also Associate Musical Director.

Award-winning director Richard Carroll considers ONCE to be one of the most challenging musicals for the artists involved. "It asks for so much from its actors. Not only do they need to tell this beautiful story every night with truth, passion and humour - they also need to sing the exceptional songs with all of the same qualities. AND they are their own band, so every one of them needs to be an exceptional instrumentalist. I was blown away by the capabilities of the cast and creative team we assembled for ONCE in 2019, and I can't wait to do it all again for the entire country to see."

Tickets for the Sydney season and New South Wales tour are now on sale, with further dates to be announced soon.

Tour Dates:

4 June - 6 August at Darlinghurst Theatre Company:

https://www.darlinghursttheatre.com/once

11 - 15 August at Illawarra Performing Arts Centre:

https://merrigong.com.au/shows/once-2021/

19 - 22 August at Lismore City Hall:

https://norpa.org.au/events/once/

26 - 29 August at Canberra Theatre Centre

https://canberratheatrecentre.com.au/show/once/

2 - 4 September at the Orange Civic Theatre:

https://www.orange.nsw.gov.au/event/once/2021-09-02/

8 - 11 September at the Civic Theatre Newcastle:

https://www.civictheatrenewcastle.com.au/.../all-shows/once