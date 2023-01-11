OBSESSED BOYLESQUE Announced At Sydney WorldPride

Get obsessed with Boylesque at Sydney WorldPride. The boys are back, bringing brash, ballsy and bombastic brilliance to the stage, Obsessed Boylesque is presented as part of Sydney WorldPride Pride Amplified at Paddo RSL 17-18th February 2023.

You'll be bombarded with bawdy acts of machismo with plenty of perfectly perverse performances.

A cheeky night from Sydney's premier Boylesque troupe.

Sydney's best and upcoming Boylesque performers, featuring Mr Boylesque Australia Rhys Lighting with Kalin Klein, Petr Pavlov, Mac Galleon and Hollywould Star in a night unlike any other in Sydney to tickle your funny bone and titillate your senses.

From traditional burlesque to circus to contemporary performance art, you'd best leave all expectations at the door, and come curtain call you'll beg for more.

Addictive personalities be warned, you'll soon be OBSESSED!

Rhys Lightning strikes with wit and wonder to all who bare witness. A high voltage dancer with fire starting feet. A chameleon like character whose aim is to electrify and excite your every sense. Lighting up stages since he was but a boy, now with a crack and a flash this bawdy bolt of brilliance will surely take the field by storm. Winner of Mr Boylesque Australia 2018.