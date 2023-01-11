Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OBSESSED BOYLESQUE Announced At Sydney WorldPride

The boys are back, bringing brash, ballsy and bombastic brilliance to the stage, Obsessed Boylesque is presented as part of Sydney WorldPride Pride.

Jan. 11, 2023  

OBSESSED BOYLESQUE Announced At Sydney WorldPride

Get obsessed with Boylesque at Sydney WorldPride. The boys are back, bringing brash, ballsy and bombastic brilliance to the stage, Obsessed Boylesque is presented as part of Sydney WorldPride Pride Amplified at Paddo RSL 17-18th February 2023.

You'll be bombarded with bawdy acts of machismo with plenty of perfectly perverse performances.

A cheeky night from Sydney's premier Boylesque troupe.

Sydney's best and upcoming Boylesque performers, featuring Mr Boylesque Australia Rhys Lighting with Kalin Klein, Petr Pavlov, Mac Galleon and Hollywould Star in a night unlike any other in Sydney to tickle your funny bone and titillate your senses.

From traditional burlesque to circus to contemporary performance art, you'd best leave all expectations at the door, and come curtain call you'll beg for more.

Addictive personalities be warned, you'll soon be OBSESSED!

Rhys Lightning strikes with wit and wonder to all who bare witness. A high voltage dancer with fire starting feet. A chameleon like character whose aim is to electrify and excite your every sense. Lighting up stages since he was but a boy, now with a crack and a flash this bawdy bolt of brilliance will surely take the field by storm. Winner of Mr Boylesque Australia 2018.




Technical Direction Company Celebrates Summer at Sydney Festival Photo
Technical Direction Company Celebrates Summer at Sydney Festival
Sydney is back and evidence of its uniquely Australian celebration of Summer will be an unprecedented line up of artists' work at Sydney Festival. TDC - Technical Direction Company, award-winning provider of event and entertainment technology solutions and sponsor of Sydney Festival, is excited to announce its biggest involvement yet in the preeminent city-wide celebration of culture, creativity and live performance.
HAIRSPRAY is Headed to Sydney Next Month Photo
HAIRSPRAY is Headed to Sydney Next Month
Welcome To The Sixties, Sydney! The nicest kids in town will be here next month when the original Tony Award winning Broadway production of Hairspray opens at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season.
Theatre Travels To Present Australian Premiere of BRIGHT HALF LIFE By Tanya Barfield Photo
Theatre Travels To Present Australian Premiere of BRIGHT HALF LIFE By Tanya Barfield
Sydney based theatre company, Theatre Travels (The Sweet Science of Bruising, 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, The Laramie Project) will present the Australian premiere of Bright Half Life by Tanya Barfield. A female driven look at love through the ages, Bright Half Life will take residency at the newly opened Meraki Arts Bar from February 2nd, finishing its run as a Pride Amplified, part of World Pride, registered production.
Australian Theatre for Young People and Auckland Theatre Company Present THE RESISTANCE Photo
Australian Theatre for Young People and Auckland Theatre Company Present THE RESISTANCE
Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) and Auckland Theatre Company will present Kip Chapman’s The Resistance from Thursday 16 February – Saturday 11 March 2023 only at The Rebel Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Critical Stages Touring CEO Chris Bendall Announces ResignationCritical Stages Touring CEO Chris Bendall Announces Resignation
January 11, 2023

Mark Thomas, Chair Critical Stages Touring (CST), announced today that CEO and Director Chris Bendall will be stepping down after nine years in the role. Chris moves on to take up an exciting new opportunity.
OBSESSED BOYLESQUE Announced At Sydney WorldPrideOBSESSED BOYLESQUE Announced At Sydney WorldPride
January 11, 2023

Get obsessed with Boylesque at Sydney WorldPride. The boys are back, bringing brash, ballsy and bombastic brilliance to the stage, Obsessed Boylesque is presented as part of Sydney WorldPride Pride Amplified at Paddo RSL 17-18th February 2023.
Technical Direction Company Celebrates Summer at Sydney Festival Technical Direction Company Celebrates Summer at Sydney Festival
January 11, 2023

Sydney is back and evidence of its uniquely Australian celebration of Summer will be an unprecedented line up of artists' work at Sydney Festival. TDC - Technical Direction Company, award-winning provider of event and entertainment technology solutions and sponsor of Sydney Festival, is excited to announce its biggest involvement yet in the preeminent city-wide celebration of culture, creativity and live performance.
HAIRSPRAY is Headed to Sydney Next MonthHAIRSPRAY is Headed to Sydney Next Month
January 10, 2023

Welcome To The Sixties, Sydney! The nicest kids in town will be here next month when the original Tony Award winning Broadway production of Hairspray opens at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season.
Theatre Travels To Present Australian Premiere of BRIGHT HALF LIFE By Tanya BarfieldTheatre Travels To Present Australian Premiere of BRIGHT HALF LIFE By Tanya Barfield
January 9, 2023

Sydney based theatre company, Theatre Travels (The Sweet Science of Bruising, 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, The Laramie Project) will present the Australian premiere of Bright Half Life by Tanya Barfield. A female driven look at love through the ages, Bright Half Life will take residency at the newly opened Meraki Arts Bar from February 2nd, finishing its run as a Pride Amplified, part of World Pride, registered production.
share