Nicole Car Will Lead the Sydney Premiere of RUSALKA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australian born, internationally acclaimed soprano Nicole Car is making her long awaited return to the Joan Sutherland Theatre next month to debut the titular role of Rusalka in Czech composer Antonin Dvořák’s romantic, melodic opera.

An OA Young Artist alumnus, Nicole will be joined by a dynamic and talented cast of performers including Austrian-Australian tenor, Gerard Schneider who will play the role of The Prince in his OA debut as well as local stars and audience favourites baritone Warwick Fyfe, mezzo soprano Ashlyn Tymms and soprano Natalie Aroyan.

Esteemed conductor Johannes Fritzsch will lead the OA orchestra through Dvořák’s rich score that blends intricate harmonies and soaring romantic melodies with charming Czech folk music including Rusalka’s most famous aria, ‘Song to the Moon’.

This new Opera Conference production, by award-winning Director Sarah Giles, whose most recent production of La Traviata had two sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House, will enchant audiences drawing them along on a mesmerising and dangerous journey.

Combining with creative powerhouses, set designer Charles Davis and Costume Designer Renée Mulder, Giles’ production features an evocative set that creates a dream-like world of light and shadow, courtesy of lighting designer Paul Jackson, and ethereal costumes that glimmer with magic and mystery.

Rarely performed by major companies, this is the first time Rusalka will be staged by OA in almost 20 years. It follows the production’s premiere in Perth last year by West Australia Opera.

Drawing inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen’s fairytale The Little Mermaid long before it was popularised by Disney, Dvořák composed what is regarded as his greatest and most popular work, fusing elements of the fairy tale with Slavic legends of dangerous water nymphs.

Rusalka’s desperate longing for the love of The Prince and a desire to escape the depths of the water she has been bound to sets her on a path of magic, risk, sacrifice and danger where she is forced to discover the true cost of love and freedom.

Performances run 19 July – 11 August in the Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House.

Comments